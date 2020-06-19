A 44-year-old man is still being questioned in Castlerea in Co. Roscommon for killing Detective Colm Horkan in that town Wednesday night. The Gardaí are conducting a murder investigation into his death.

Condolences are open today at Garda stations across the country.

And there was a vigil in his memory in Castlerea last night.

Garda Colm Horkan, aged 49, was killed near Castlerea Garda station shortly before midnight.

It is understood that Garda Horkan was on patrol alone in the town and got out of his car to talk to a man on a motorcycle he knew.

The man appears to have successfully removed the gun belonging to the Garda and fired fifteen shots.

Gardaí can detain the man in question for three days.