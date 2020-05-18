Book of Demons Review: the paper diablo like arrives on PS4

To reinforce the spirit of the most nostalgic Hack 'n' slash lovers, from the depths of hell he lands on PS4 Book of Demons, the first effort of the independent Thing Trunk team. Pillar of the initiative Return 2 Games, whose purpose is to re-propose the videogame experiences that marked the rampant 90s in 7 titles, the philosophy of this Diablo-like is to simplify and condense the typical styles of the genre to make the gameplay at the same time accessible to players novice and challenger for the veterans of the category, not skimping when necessary a splash of modernity. A noble compromise with intent also openly disclosure which, however, as we will see below, does not fully fulfill its objective.

The Evil One has awakened … even here

Something threatens the tranquility of the Cartoverso village. In the deep ravines of the ghostly cathedral that towers above the gloomy town, irreverent rituals have evoked in this diorama-shaped universe the Lord of Darkness, throwing the poor population into despair and terror. We too were once inhabitants of this corner of paradise.

Returning from our heroic prowess, we discover that the place that gave us the birthplace needs our help: what better opportunity to test our skills? Armed with courage and determination, step by step we will have to descend into the cursed underground of the church to confront and defeat the Demon King, who awaits us in his fiery kingdom while taking a lava bath in the company of a fearsome collared duck studded, confident of the success of his Mephistophelic plan.

Although the narrative is not the most original and inspired, however, manages to represent with the right perspective the setting in which we will immerse ourselves, winking at the lugubrious atmosphere of the old Diablo of Blizzard Entertainment but reinterpreting it in a mocking key. Also thanks to a delightful artistic direction that will narrate the events as if we were immersed in a book full of diorama, the Thing Trunk team proved capable, albeit very timidly, of giving color and personality to the Book of Demons universe, compensating for a plot not really exciting.

Cardboard Hack 'n' Slash … with cards

Like any self-respecting Hack 'n' Slash, Book of Demons will also offer us the opportunity to use three different classes, each with its own characteristics and its own way of approaching the battle. If at the beginning we only have the tough Warrior who prefers close encounters, once we have conquered level 5 we will also unlock the two remaining classes, represented by the Thief and the Magician. While the former is more agile and will use the bow to kill enemies from a distance, the latter will take advantage of elemental magic and summoning minions in greater depth.

Here too we will have the consideration of Diablo's Tristram, that is a headquarters populated by NPCs who will help us by offering their services. In addition to the emblematic cleric who will take care of our wounds by fully restoring life and magic points, a host of gentlemen, the village sage and a mysterious fortune teller coming from a distant kingdom will replenish our ranks of helpers.

Each of these personalities will have a fundamental role in taking care of the player's role progression. The owner of the inn will provide a magical cauldron in which all the random bonuses and boosts that we will find in our raids will be thrown the basement of the Cathedral and that we can recover every time we emerge victorious from the plans of the labyrinth. However, this kindness will not be free, as rummaging in the pot will cost a certain amount of money each time, the price of which will gradually increase with each use. The village sage, on the other hand, will keep track of every monster that we will eliminate as a real living bestiary, but it will also have the important function of identifying the cards that we will find in the dungeons and unlocking the skill slots, upon payment.

Finally, the clairvoyant will have a fundamental role in enhancing the character's paraphernalia, given that we will entrust to her all that will concern the evolution of the cards in our possession.Game modeBook of Demons will introduce us to his diabolical realm with a campaign whose difficulty we will be able to choose. Once the main campaign is completed, which does not take more than 8-10 hours, we will have the opportunity to throw ourselves into the free mode in which we will be free from any constraints and we will be able to freely farm our loots to become increasingly powerful. If, on the other hand, we are looking for a more infamous path, we will be able to go crazy in the roguelike mode and taste the thrill of a possible permadeath.

Interesting is the use of a programming technology called Flexiscopio, which will allow us to modulate our runs in the basement of the Cathedral according to the time we want to dedicate.

The card system constitutes a fundamental aspect Game of Demons game design, thanks to which the player will be able to customize his gameplay. They fall into three categories: magic, artifact and object. Far from being a playful experience based on building a deck of cards along the lines of Slay the Spire, these three groups represent the type of functions that we will have available to outline our game strategy. The magic cards are in fact the physical or magical abilities that we will be able to equip to increase the equipment available against the demonic origami of the Cathedral. Artifact cards will instead give us several permanent buffs as long as we commit some of our maximum mana as long as we keep it active in a slot. Finally, the object cards will act as consumables to restore the statistics or any altered status. Their peculiarity is to have a finite number of charges which, however, can be restored by paying a cash price.

As has been mentioned, each of this kind of power up can be improved by our trusted fortune teller through the use of enhancement cards that in addition to the mere parametric increase in damage, can add other improvements. The search for new cards and materials to enhance them will be a good Diablo-like, the heart of the endgame experience by Book of Demons.

Along with the progression based on the loot, there will also be the usual role-playing system of levels that in addition to increasing the basic statistics will put us in front of an interesting choice. In fact, we will be given the opportunity to choose whether to increase our hit points or magic points and, depending on the decision we make, the discarded power up will be put in the innkeeper's pot, giving us the chance to recover it if we manage to get out of the maze unscathed.

A dungeon crawler on tracks

Unfortunately, the gameplay dynamics represent the weakest part Book of Demons' playful economy, also thanks to the porting to PS4 which forced the abandonment of mouse and keyboard.

The movement system was in fact built to hinge the character on pre-established tracks which, although they do not reduce the sense of exploration of procedural dungeons too much, frustrate in a truly overwhelming way the sense of dynamism and fluency that would be expected from a hack 'n ' slash. For the same reason interaction with enemies is swinging, since very often it will be excessively cumbersome to avoid opposing arrows and spells, especially in excited scenarios. The measurement of distances is also not very precise, since it is not easy to understand when we are in the attack range of a monster that acts only with close abilities.

It contributes to aggravating the situation an ineffective control system: the use of the right analogue as a pointer and hooking system makes it difficult to maintain the right precision, but the main problems are found in the use of our skills. Although it is possible to quickly navigate between the slots of the card bars with the L1 and R2 keys, the use of more than three skills will already be too cumbersome and therefore overall not very satisfying. In this regard, a radial menu has been introduced for a faster selection of our paraphernalia which, although it makes the process less frustrating, breaks the sense of excitement that should be expected from a Diablo-inspired hack 'n' slash.