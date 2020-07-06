MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?Reviews
Updated:

Bonus Holidays 2020: problems and controversies for using the Io app

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Bonus Holidays 2020: problems and controversies for using the Io app

The Government’s 2020 Holiday Bonus has been available for a few days can be requested through the Io application for Android and iOS. Just the choice to use the Public Administration app as the only way to allow people to send the request, however, is causing quite a few discussions.

To discuss it is Antonio Palmieri of EconomyUp, but also Roberto Scano on his official Twitter account, who emphasize two not insignificant issues.

First, the first concerns the dissemination of the Io app and its use. The client is in fact not compatible with tablets, and represents an important limitation as it requires the SPID, the digital identity system which, however, is not yet used by everyone to work. If one takes into account that in Italy smartphones are in use by 36 million citizens, to whom the smaller age groups must be removed, the elderly remain excluded from the possibility of sending the request, i.e. that part of the population that is probably the most important of those with income under 40 thousand Euros.

Furthermore, and this is something that makes us discuss, I don’t support screen readers. What does this mean? That visually impaired and blind people cannot claim the bonus.

As noted by Palmieri himself, however, in the relaunch DL the obligation to use Io is not established, and in fact in the dedicated article it says that “by provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency, to be adopted after consultation with the National Social Security Institute and with the opinion of the Guarantor Authority for the protection of personal data, the application methods of paragraphs 1 to 5 are defined, to be performed also using of PagoPA SpA“.

