Boko Haram attack in Niger kills 12 soldiers, injures 10

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Attackers set fire to military vehicles, photo: file

Niamey: Boko Haram militants have attacked a military base in the African nation of Niger, killing 12 and wounding 10.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a crowd of 2,000 people, according to the Associated Press. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a crowd of 2,000 people, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The hospital management told the media that 12 personnel were killed and 10 others injured in the attack, adding that four of the injured were in critical condition. The identities of those killed have not been released.

A statement from Niger’s defense ministry confirmed the deaths and blamed Boko Haram for the attack, while the militant group Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the attack.

