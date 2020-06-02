Children have come to the rescue of a farmer whose barley crop was destroyed by crows in north Kerry.

The children of Killinach have made over twenty imitation men and have chased the pirates from Patrick Fuller's fields.

The farmer had planted 30 acres of barley. When the crows started ripping the seeds on him, he contacted the teachers at Killinick National School to see if the children could help him and make false men.

The teachers organized a competition and the children were able to show their progress on the school Facebook page.

Tina advisedConnell said it was a great way to keep the children in contact during the Covid-19 crisis.

Some of the fugitives, or strangers, are standing in the fields that are currently breeds and the rest will be put in place in August, when the barley matures and crows are at their peak. the grain.