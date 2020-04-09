"Bogoshorts" invites you to have faith in the cinema, in humanity and to think about the future

"We want to believe that this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of perspective," say the festival organizers, who present "A few minutes later …", a proposal not to let the audiovisual industry die.

"We have understood that to strengthen the audiovisual creation industry, we must continue to strengthen a culture around short formats," says Bogoshorts. Courtesy

Based on the question "Is today's crisis the joke of tomorrow?" from H. G. Wells, Bogoshorts, the Bogota Short Film Festival, reflects on the historical moment that the audiovisual sector is currently experiencing and proposes five ways of thinking about the future, precisely from the short film format, with the project "A few minutes later …"(We recommend: Closed movie theaters and productions stopped by coronavirus: measures for the audiovisual sector).

Now that the cinemas are closed, the productions stopped, they bet on the desire to create, and to understand and adapt to new ways of existing in order to continue and be able to live in the future.

"Humanity will take their time to understand the new place that inhabits beyond the official quarantine times," they say, and that is why they present the project "A few minutes later …" with which they reinvent themselves because, as they say, "We want to believe this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of perspective."

The objective is that each week a Colombian short film shows or proposes ways to understand which are the "nodes through which the fabric of creation develops, to see local and international productions, to cross-discuss what is coming, to create from the video rehearsal and above all not to stop thinking ", the organizers report in a statement. (It may interest you: Back for the first professional short film).

For the creators of Bogoshorts movement the crisis generated by the new coronavirus and quarantine is an invitation to think, not only of the future of the audiovisual industry, but of the future of humanity because, as they say, it is necessary to understand that the world will not be as before and that Society is facing a "golden opportunity to rethink and design the future", the one that cannot escape by making the same mistakes, or out of fear, laziness and anxiety.

"From Bogoshorts we have understood that to strengthen the audiovisual creation industry we must continue to strengthen a culture around short formats (…) adding a pillar to the main axis: faith in the short, faith in the cinema, faith in the city … we have faith that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and let's think about faith in the future. " (Remember: Bogoshorts 2019: These are the winning short films).

"A few minutes later …"and the five components that Bogoshorts raises to think about the future of the world and the industry are:

1. # Shorts

Short formats are the basis of the audiovisual industry, maps. They are not a simple audiovisual experience compressed in time, nor those "perverse" productions that usually accompany projections before the lengths in theaters. Behind them there are characters, companies, processes and steps that have woven the national audiovisual industry, many threads exist before and after each short, they show growth, connections and possibilities of a sector still with much to explore.

Cortographies proposes to take a Colombian short film weekly as a node and from it develop a conceptual tree that will be expressed in an infographic, which will allow us to identify and understand the network that has been woven around it, in addition to opening up a new path that we hope will inspire digital networking.

Every Monday they will publish one of the # Shorts on social networks, and the short film chosen in it will be the one that allows us to guide the theme of the week and the one that we can see in #SessionsOnLine.

2. #SessionsOnline

Through three online exhibitions, on Tuesdays of each week, at the usual hours of Bogoshorts sessions (8: 00-8: 30-9: 00 PM), it will be enabled through the festival's social networks and those of the partners of the project, the open streaming of a Colombian short film that would have had a transcendental participation in previous activities of the Bogoshorts Movement, a national short film that allows us to establish a coherent theme to explore the future during that week and which we will also know more deeply thanks to the #Cortografias component that we will have shared the day before.

At 9:30 PM they will make an Instagram Live to chat with their filmmakers, just as they did in the Tonalá Cinema bar, but they will not talk about their short film, but about their projects in the future. "It will be a possibility to meet again every Tuesday and continue living the love for the short, in a different way," they say.

3. # EncuentrosKaleidoscorto

This is a topic to analyze the future, with the short as an excuse and three guests with different perspectives. According to the organizers, this talk will not feature the cinema, the cinema will be the host, the one who invites the party, but the show will not be stolen, it will only make it possible. The guests will come from the social sciences and the exact sciences, from the arts and humanism, from practice and theory, from any area of ​​knowledge that allows us, through the theme of the week, to understand where we are going and how we will play the party that corresponds to each one of us, in that new field, that of the future.

Every Friday, on social networks, at 6 in the afternoon they will have a conversation online between experts in everything, except in the future, "but we hope that the multiple looks help us understand it, ask ourselves questions and even ask them online" , explain about this space that seeks to reflect on the impact as a society and as individuals on what comes, from the moment we had to live. "If everything is changing, where are we?" Is the big question.

4. # SinCortoElDíaEsLargo

It will connect international productions throughout the week, as they have been doing for nine years. Now they are expanding the curatorship to build a collection of short productions that exist online.

The first edition of "A few minutes later …" will take place between April 13 and 18, days in which they will share between four and five international short films that discuss the theme proposed each week. "These short films from the world will allow us to contrast production values, thematic lines and other forms of thought throughout the planet, from which we can also find excuses to think about the future," they argue.

5. Call #VideoensayoPost

It is not about recording for recording because we are locked, it is about thinking and believing in a possible future, so from next April 9 (opening date of all the official call of the Bogota Short Film Festival – Bogoshorts) it will be opens a new category to think about the future.

The call is open for everything that this global crisis has made you think about the world and the time that they come, and that can be communicated through the video-essay. The shorts selected from this call will enter a special online section that will have particular relevance in the next edition of the festival in December.

On April 9 (Bogotazo) in the official communication for the opening of calls, the specific bases for participation in #VideoensayoPost will be announced and, like our official calls, will close on August 6 (Bogotá's birthday). The video-essay is a much freer form of audiovisual creation and argumentation than other genres, but at the same time it makes its own demands. If you are full of ideas about the future and a broad critical capacity, this is your way. There are already many images to read the images again.