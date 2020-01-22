Body reportedly found in search for fisherman

Gardaí are investigating reports that a body has been found by a civilian diver taking part in the search off the southeast coast for missing fisherman Willie Whelan.

It is likely that divers from both the Naval Service and the Garda Water Unit will have to attempt to get into the trawler, the Alize, as part of the next stage of the recovery process.

It is 18 days since Mr Whelan, 41, went missing after the trawler he was travelling on sank about eight nautical miles south of Hook Head.

65-year-old Joe Sinnott, who was also on board the trawler, was taken from the sea by the R117 Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter but pronounced dead in hospital. He was from Kilmore in Co Wexford.

A major search has since been concentrating on trying to find Mr Whelan, who is from the Saltmills area of Fethard-on-Sea in Co Wexford.

http://www.rte.ie/news/leinster/2020/0122/1110102-search/