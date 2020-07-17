Latest news
Body found in Donegal Gaeltacht during search for women

By Brian Adam
Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",......
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations.
'It was clear that it was a rethink to put Jack Chambers in charge of the Gaeltacht'

The appointment of Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and the way his appointment was announced,...
The search for Ann O'Donoghue, a well-known former dentist in the area, has ended

Body found in Donegal Gaeltacht during search for women

A body was found in the Donegal Gaeltacht in the search for Ann O'Donoghue, the 68-year-old woman who went missing in Anagaire on Tuesday.

The body was found at Crescent Point on the Dunfinny coast yesterday and taken to Letterkenny hospital. A car was also removed from the scene.

The search for Ann O'Donoghue, a well-known former dentist in the area, has now been completed.

An intensive search has been underway in the Gaeltacht area since Ann O'Donoghue went missing without a report after sending an "unusual text message" to her husband, John.

German registered fishing boat detained off Malin Head

Brian Adam -
A German-registered fishing boat is being held off Malin Head in the north-west of the country. The boat was detained by LÉ William Butler Yeats...
RANDOX: Warning about Covid-19 tests with a Gaeltacht company

Brian Adam -
British Health Minister Matt Hancock has announced that some of the tests of Randox Laboratories, which has a laboratory in the Donegal Gaeltacht, did...
GAA President urges Government to allow 500 people to attend games

Brian Adam -
The President of the Gaelic Athletic Association is urging the Government to allow 500 people to attend the Association's games. John Horan is urging the...
Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

Brian Adam -
There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the place would surely be the...
Residents of Barcelona have been told to stay at home in a bid to stop a rise in cases of Covid-19

Brian Adam -
The regional authorities in Catalonia have told residents of Spanish Spain to stay at home in a bid to halt the rise in cases...
China announces opening of cinemas after reduction in Korna virus cases

Brian Adam -
Beijing: China has allowed cinemas that have been closed for the past six months to reopen to prevent the coronavirus. According to the international news...
