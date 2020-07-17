Body found in Donegal Gaeltacht during search for women

The search for Ann O'Donoghue, a well-known former dentist in the area, has ended

A body was found in the Donegal Gaeltacht in the search for Ann O'Donoghue, the 68-year-old woman who went missing in Anagaire on Tuesday.

The body was found at Crescent Point on the Dunfinny coast yesterday and taken to Letterkenny hospital. A car was also removed from the scene.

An intensive search has been underway in the Gaeltacht area since Ann O'Donoghue went missing without a report after sending an "unusual text message" to her husband, John.