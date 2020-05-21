Police in the North have confirmed the body of an automobile taken from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh last Monday.

The car was full of noise and it took a while for the police to determine if there were human remains.

The car was discovered while a search was being conducted to find a 54-year-old missing man for eighteen years.

Tony Lynch, who had four scallops, was last seen in Clones in Co Monaghan in January 2002.

He was originally from Magherafelt in Co Fermanagh but was living in Clones when he went undetected.