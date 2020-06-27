Police in Belfast have discovered a body of a missing juvenile.

Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe had been missing from his home in north Belfast since last Sunday.

The body was found in a drain at about 10 o'clock in the morning near where the boy was last seen.

Yesterday, they found Noah's rucksack and laptop but he had no indication of himself.

The police believe that Noah fell off his bicycle and sustained a head injury. They say he may have been confused by the injury and distracted as a result.

Police say it does not appear at this time that anyone else was involved in the boy's death.