Bloomberg blocks to Biden

It was not a 'super Tuesday', but a tsunami. At dawn, Democrats found the bodies of the night. The first to appear was that of Michael Bloomberg. As a good businessman, the financier knows when to cut losses of a bad investment. Others walked disoriented over the remnants of Hurricane Biden, such as Elizabeth Warren, who after finishing third in her own State of Massachusetts asked her followers for money to continue in the competition. And others were not even seen, like Tulsi Gabbard.

They seemed to have gone to die in the elephant cemetery, or in American Samoa, the Pacific island bombarded by Bloomberg's ads and captivated by the Hawaiian congressman who served in Iraq. That unincorporated Union territory provided Bloomberg with its only victory and Gabbard with its only delegate.

The pyrrhic victory has cost Bloomberg 600 million dollars (538 million euros) and he is not willing to leave even one more, so that he will be blame for having prevented Biden to gather the number of delegates needed to be crowned at the Party Convention in Milwaukee. The time has come to ingratiate yourself with who may be the next president of the United States.

"I have always thought that defeating Donald Trump begins by uniting around the most likely candidate," he said in a statement to his followers. "From yesterday's voting it is clear that this candidate is my good friend and great patriot Joe Biden." No one will I would have waited the day before. His campaign had signed long-term contracts and rentals with the belief that he would emerge from 'super Tuesday' as one of the big contenders, but the Biden tsunami, which won even in states where it had not a single office, left little hope.

A radiography

Beyond accounts, this year's 'super Tuesday' has been an x-ray of American politics. Bloomberg entered the contest late and he bet on skipping the first four states to win a good number of delegates in the 'super Tuesday', which put 1,357 at stake, compared to the 155 that were played between Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

That strategy also failed another former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, but Bloomberg thought he could succeed where others failed by having a almost unlimited budget to bombard ads to the electorate – his fortune is estimated at $ 61.5 billion, so the 600 invested is a small part.

It turned out that, despite everything, you can't buy elections so directly. Nor with the enthusiasm of the millions of young people that Sanders had promised to take to the polls (1 in 8 voters was under 30, but 3 in 10 was over 65). What works is the classic formula of politics: a mixture of money, contacts, known name and the long-awaited 'momentum' of a forceful victory, like that of Biden in South Carolina.

The former Obama vice president already had the mark, especially in the southern states, where no one forgets his loyalty to the first African American president in history. While the Vermont independent senator's socialist label sells little. Despite the setback, Sanders not ready to throw in the towel. On Tuesday he told his followers "with absolute confidence ‘quot; that he will win the nomination, which requires 1,991 delegates (he has 486, compared to 550 for Biden).

There are almost 2,500 delegates left to hand out, but the states that will vote this month are not as progressive as California or Colorado, which gave it the greatest satisfaction on Tuesday night. In Florida, its flattery to the Cuban revolution They have not sat well and in the southern states the African-American population stands up to the Obama legacy. Only Washington State augurs well for him. Sanders would have to win at least the Michigan, Illinois and Ohio industrialists to demonstrate that he can create the winning coalition he promises.

The formula he has chosen is to present "a contrast of ideas." The Iraq war, universal healthcare, and trade agreements are the issues that mattered in 2016. Four years later the only thing that matters to the Democrats is beating Trump in November. If Sanders fails to demonstrate that he can cause a tsunami that will leave him shaking, as much as he did last night, the contest is decided.