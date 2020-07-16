BlackRock bets on a revision of its climate watch list

BlackRock's green spin now comes with hard numbers. This investment manager valued at 6.5 trillion dollars published on Tuesday that over the past 12 months she had voted against 53 companies that she believes pay little attention to climate change. It is a step up from the six companies that earned BlackRock's outrage the year before, and is more aligned with the call to environmental weapons that CEO Larry Fink made in January. But BlackRock's own track record also requires vigilance.

The 53 violators, including Air Liquide, Exxon Mobil and Volvo, represent less than 3% of the 2,000 companies to which BlackRock had raised their environmental, social and governance concerns in the year ended in late June. This partly reflects the fact that the investment manager focuses on the sectors with the most carbon emissions, such as energy, industrial and public services. But it's also because Fink's fund managers have put 191 other companies “under surveillance” for a possible vote in the next twelve months, instead of voting now against the reelection of directors or in favor of shareholder proposals. related to the weather.

This whimsical step will come in handy if you focus minds. But as the Australian Woodside case shows, a gradualist approach can also leave BlackRock open to criticism. Fink's group was widely criticized for failing to support a resolution requiring the energy company to set binding targets to reduce the carbon emitted by its customers, as well as in its own production processes. Rushing to take little thoughtful action on so-called Scope 3 emissions carries its risks. But as was the case with the call to abstain from one of the Finnish services company Fortum's votes, BlackRock risks appearing more behind than leader.

Given that the majority of the assets it manages are in passive strategies that cannot sell shares of companies that are not adopting the best environmental practices, the voting history is practically the only way that the manager has to publicly indicate that the question very seriously. To avoid verbal attacks, Fink will need to put more and more pressure on his team to name and embarrass more companies.

It is also a way to get new business. Inbound flows from European fund manager ESG between January and May more than doubled the same period in 2019, according to Jefferies. It is a great incentive for BlackRock to include green supervision on its own watch list.

