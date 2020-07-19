Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K official: the super camera from 9255 euros

Blackmagic Design, an Australian company known primarily for its cameras, has unveiled the arrival of its new one in Italy URSA Mini Pro 12K, sold at a price of 9255 euros. Availability is set from July 2020 and the features are worth analyzing (we’re talking about a high-end camera).

Indeed, the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K features a Super 35 12K sensor (12,288 x 6480), as well as a frame rate of up to 60 fps at maximum resolution (it reaches 80 megapixels per frame). There are 14 stops of dynamic range, native ISO of 800 and support for Blackmagic Generation 5. In case you are wondering, there is an interchangeable PL connection (optional EF and F), a double slot for CFast cards (up to 900MB / s) and SD UHS II and a USB-C 3.1 Gen2 port. You can work in 8K or 4K RAW at 120 fps without crop whatsoever, while in 4K with the crop you can get up to 220 fps.

By the way, the Blackmagic RAW codec allows the 12K editing in real-time, for example via a laptop, and is optimized for OpenCL, CUDA and Metal. Also included in the price is the DaVinci Resolve Studio program for post-production. In addition to this, there is no lack of compatibility with the Blackmagic URSA Mini Recorder accessory. In short, it is an interesting digital camera for a certain type of insider, which can be used in various contexts, for example for feature films or in the VFX field.

If you are interested in this model, you can find it more details on the official Blackmagic Design website.