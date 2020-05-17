Sunday, May 17, 2020
Black Shark 3 leaked before official presentation

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Black-Shark-3-filtered

Gaming smartphones set the trend. Little by little we are seeing how companies join mobile gaming devices, and Xiaomi is expected to launch the new Black Shark 3 in just a few days, on March 3.

One of the sections that may not be so relevant are the photographic sensors that will be implemented. This feature is usually not very important for those who are looking for power to run any Android game or emulator.

Black Shark 3 leaks ahead of official presentation

A new drawing of the phone has appeared on social media, offering a better view of its later design, which includes a rather unique arrangement of a triple camera setup.

modulo-camara-Black-Shark-3

Xiaomi CEO himself, Lei Jun, shared videos about the back of the new Black Shark 3. The camera module, the magnetic charging connection solution, which is also quite peculiar, and the LED lighting effects, will be present on the back of the device. It will be a gaming smartphone, at least in terms of design.

Going back to the camera, we have little real information about the sensors that will be mounted on this module. We can only do some speculation, we could see a 64MP main camera.

Regarding other hardware details, we know that the Black Shark 3 will be available in a standard version and a Pro version. The only definitely confirmed difference between the two, for now, is the battery capacity: 4,720 mAh and 5,000 mAh, respectively. As for wireless charging, in principle both would have 65W.

Lastly, both devices would have a 120Hz panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port. We will leave doubts next Tuesday, what do you expect from this new Black Shark 3?

