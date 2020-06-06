Black Lives Matter: Lady Gaga donates her 40 million followers Instagram account

Lady Gaga takes the field firsthand for the protests going on in the United States. The pop star, who recently returned with the new album “Chromatica”, has announced that having donated their Instagram account from 40 million followers to associations involved in the Black Lives Matter mobilization.

The announcement was made through a long message in which Gaga wanted to show support for the protests taking place in major cities in the United States, and said that “starting tomorrow, I will deliver my Instagram account to all the organizations I have recently donated to, to amplify their voices. And I promise later, and forever, to give space on all social platforms to the voices of the many members and groups that inspired the black community“.

Gaga has also published a list of associations to which donations can be sent, and who will likely rely on your account to make the message clearer to everyone. These are the Loveland Foundation, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, NAACP Legal Defens Fund, Color of Change, Black Future Lab, Fair Fight, National Lawyers Guild and Community Justice Action Fund.

As happened also in other countries and in other circumstances, social media are playing a fundamental role in protests. Twitter recently removed a Trump video from Twitter for copyright infringement.