Bizarre job victim wins lawsuit against company

Paris: An interesting and strange incident of its kind has taken place in France in which an employee has sued his company saying that the nature of his job was so difficult and full of boredom that he is suffering from mental stress and depression. ۔ Interestingly, the court ruled in favor of the man and the company paid him 45 45,000 in damages.

The incident of Frederick Desnard, a member of a perfume company in Paris, became famous all over the world in 2015 when he sued his company in court. He claimed انٹر 400,000 in damages from a company called Interperfume, which claimed that the company had given him such a tiring job that he first became depressed and later had epileptic seizures.

Frederick also told the court that the company kept him at home for several months and fired him in 2014 under the same pretext. After four years of legal battle, the court's decision was finally in Frederick's favor, and the company has now paid him the equivalent of 6 million Pakistani rupees.

The judiciary ruled that Frederick suffered a "boreout" in a situation in which there was no special work and man began to feel useless.

In this regard, Frederick Desnard's interesting statement also came to light that he was being paid a very good salary but he had nothing to do. As a result, he first became embarrassed, then became bored and bored, and finally considered himself so 'ruined' that he began to have seizures. Frederick also said that the company was contacted repeatedly but was not listened to.