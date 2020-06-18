A study highlights how birds of the same species have different dialects vocalizations that vary with respect to the areas in which they live and how these dialects can change with fires.

Birds are known to use vocalizations during the mating ritual. Their songs serve to attract individuals of the opposite sex and, if all goes well, mate and pass on their genes. However, within the same species, these sounds they may not always be the same. To make a comparison with us humans, birds have various dialects that differ slightly from area to area. When the offspring is born, they learn the dialects of their parents and this slightly different way of singing is maintained with the new generations. However, fires can alter these dialects. In fact, a research team has registered the various dialects of a particular species called Setophaga occidentalis.

Of this species have been recorded about 1588 vocalization in 101 different sites and have been extrapolated well 35 different dialects. Of this large amount of records, years later, scientists chose 10 of those 35 sites according to a precise criterion: these were areas where fires developed. Within these areas plagued by the destructive effects of fire, the dialects had changed enormously compared to other areas where there were no fires. But what happened? Why in these areas have dialects changed enormously compared to areas where the fire has not developed? Well, during these violent events many individuals fled and a void was created in that area. This void has been filled by another group, with a different dialect: hence the change and the mixing of the new dialect with the original one.

The research was published in the journal The Auk: Ornithological Advances and, as scientists tell us, natural or man-made events can modify and shape the birdsong. For example, birds that live in cities and in areas colonized by human activity have increased the volume of their voice to make themselves heard better and to overcome the noises of human activities such as, for example, traffic or construction works.