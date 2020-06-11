ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Biotechnology company plans to release genetically modified mosquitoes

By Brian Adam
In an attempt to stop the spread of diseases like dengue and Zika, a biotechnology company called Oxitec plans to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida and Texas over the next two years.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has already approved the plan. However, a group of biologists, ecologists, bioethicists and researchers wrote in an article about The Conversation that they are concerned about the lack of supervision for the effort to “hack” the ecosystem. Freeing genetically modified mosquitoes in nature is a good way to kill or reduce local populations: by designing sterile breeds of insects, scientists can drastically reduce their numbers in the next generation.

This experiment worked in a controlled laboratory environment. When Brazilian officials tried it seriously, though, the plan failed in the worst case: giving rise to super-resistant genetic hybrids. According to the group of experts, the EPA has not yet imposed strong enough measures to monitor Oxitec’s experiment and prevent involuntary damage to local ecosystems.

Genetic engineering offers an unprecedented opportunity to reshape the fundamental structure of the biological world,” the researchers write in The Conversation.”However, as new advances in genetic decoding and genetic modification emerge with speed and enthusiasm, the ecological systems they could modify remain enormously complex and poorly studied.

