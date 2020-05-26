Bionic eye project realized: capable of seeing in the dark and at greater distances

It might sound like science fiction, but a group of scientists claims to have created a project bionic eye that could overcome the sensitivity of the human one. The eye, as described in an article published in the journal Nature, is a three-dimensional artificial retina which has a complex tangle of "nanowires".

"In the future, we can use (the prototype) for a better view of prostheses and humanoid robotics"the researcher tells Science News Zhiyong Fan, of the University of Science and Technology of Hong Kong. The team, led by Fan, coated a curved aluminum oxide membrane with tiny sensors made of perovskite, a light sensitive material that was used in solar cells.

Put simply, nanowires (which mimic the brain's visual cortex) transmit visual information – collected by these sensors – to a computer for processing. Nanowires are so sensitive they can exceed the range of optical wavelengths of the human eye, allowing it to perceive wavelengths of 800 nanometers, the threshold between visual light and infrared radiation.

This means that the bionic eye could also see in the dark (nano particles could also help us in this). "A person with an artificial eye will acquire night vision skills"Fan tells Inverse. The eye can also react to changes in light faster than the human eye, allowing it to adapt to changing conditions in a fraction of time. All of this happens because every square inch of the artificial retina can hold about 460 million nano sensors. In comparison, "only" 10 million cells are estimated in the human retina.

The scientists behind the project promised that the artificial eye "will be able to see smaller objects and greater distance"Other researchers who have not been involved in the project have pointed out that it is still there a lot of work to do to be able to connect it to the human visual system, as Scientific American reports. However, the first tangible applications of this technology could arrive within "10 years", according to Hongrui Jiang, electrical engineer from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (not involved in the research).