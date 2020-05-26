Tech NewsAi NewsEditor's PickLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Bionic eye project realized: capable of seeing in the dark and at greater distances

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Bionic eye project realized: capable of seeing in the dark and at greater distances

It might sound like science fiction, but a group of scientists claims to have created a project bionic eye that could overcome the sensitivity of the human one. The eye, as described in an article published in the journal Nature, is a three-dimensional artificial retina which has a complex tangle of "nanowires".

"In the future, we can use (the prototype) for a better view of prostheses and humanoid robotics"the researcher tells Science News Zhiyong Fan, of the University of Science and Technology of Hong Kong. The team, led by Fan, coated a curved aluminum oxide membrane with tiny sensors made of perovskite, a light sensitive material that was used in solar cells.

Put simply, nanowires (which mimic the brain's visual cortex) transmit visual information – collected by these sensors – to a computer for processing. Nanowires are so sensitive they can exceed the range of optical wavelengths of the human eye, allowing it to perceive wavelengths of 800 nanometers, the threshold between visual light and infrared radiation.

This means that the bionic eye could also see in the dark (nano particles could also help us in this). "A person with an artificial eye will acquire night vision skills"Fan tells Inverse. The eye can also react to changes in light faster than the human eye, allowing it to adapt to changing conditions in a fraction of time. All of this happens because every square inch of the artificial retina can hold about 460 million nano sensors. In comparison, "only" 10 million cells are estimated in the human retina.

The scientists behind the project promised that the artificial eye "will be able to see smaller objects and greater distance"Other researchers who have not been involved in the project have pointed out that it is still there a lot of work to do to be able to connect it to the human visual system, as Scientific American reports. However, the first tangible applications of this technology could arrive within "10 years", according to Hongrui Jiang, electrical engineer from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (not involved in the research).

More Articles Like This

NASA astronauts have arrived at the launch site of the story-making mission

Editor's Pick Brian Adam - 0
On May 20, two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida before the long-awaited test flight...
Read more

Maybe our sun came into being under the influence of a small galaxy, research

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Spain: Experts believe that our sun may have formed after a small galaxy passed through our main galaxy, the Milky Way. According to astronomers, a...
Read more

A brave girl who cycled 1200 km in lockdown and brought her father home

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Patna: In India, a 15-year-old girl set a unique example of service to her father by bringing her father home from a distance of...
Read more

MediaWorld, watch out for Samsung Days: Galaxy A20e for 30 euros less

Android Brian Adam - 0
After the interesting discount linked to Samsung's QLED TV, MediaWorld offers return to point to the South Korean company. In particular, it Samsung Galaxy...
Read more

OPPO Reno 4 specifications and design leaked: 5G connectivity and reduced bezels

Android Brian Adam - 0
We already know the design of the OPPO Reno 4 as well as some of its specifications. It is especially striking that,...
Read more

The Tesla Model S sweeps the best ‘muscle cars’ in acceleration tests (video)

Car Tech Brian Adam - 0
We have been stopping for a few weeks now on some Tesla models that are not the Model 3, the company's best-selling car for...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Bionic eye project realized: capable of seeing in the dark and at greater distances

It might sound like science fiction, but a group of scientists claims to have created a project bionic eye...
Read more
Latest news

Nowhere left for Irish and the Gaeltacht in the Houses of the Oireachtas

Brian Adam - 0
It is not the intention to discuss Irish or Gaeltacht affairs in the Dáil until a new Government is established ...
Read more
Editor's Pick

NASA astronauts have arrived at the launch site of the story-making mission

Brian Adam - 0
On May 20, two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida before the long-awaited test flight...
Read more
Top Stories

Maybe our sun came into being under the influence of a small galaxy, research

Brian Adam - 0
Spain: Experts believe that our sun may have formed after a small galaxy passed through our main galaxy, the Milky Way. According to astronomers, a...
Read more
Top Stories

A brave girl who cycled 1200 km in lockdown and brought her father home

Brian Adam - 0
Patna: In India, a 15-year-old girl set a unique example of service to her father by bringing her father home from a distance of...
Read more
Latest news

'It can have a positive impact on the organization' s approach and way of working '- Glór na nGael

Brian Adam - 0
A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie on the leading Irish language organizations describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting their work. Lorcán Mac...
Read more
Android

MediaWorld, watch out for Samsung Days: Galaxy A20e for 30 euros less

Brian Adam - 0
After the interesting discount linked to Samsung's QLED TV, MediaWorld offers return to point to the South Korean company. In particular, it Samsung Galaxy...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY