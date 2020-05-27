Billionaire fund proposed to lift European Union from coronavirus crisis

The Hague and its three “frugal” partners advocate for AFP

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a plan of 750,000 million euros to get the economy out of the coronavirus well, but which must now face difficult approval by the 27 members of the European Union (EU).

To bring positions closer together, Brussels proposed that this instrument, equivalent to some 825 billion dollars, to be borrowed in the markets on behalf of the EU, be distributed as loans, as the Netherlands demanded, and non-refundable aid, as requested by Spain and Italy. .

"The cost of inaction in this crisis will be much more expensive for us," warned the head of the community executive, Ursula von der Leyen, calling on the 27, before the European Chamber, to "put aside the old prejudices" and support their plan.

The task is not easy. Von der Leyen, who came to power in December with a program based on ecological and digital transition as the bloc's new growth strategy, faces his biggest challenge: getting out of the worst crisis since World War II.

The new coronavirus pandemic, which emerged in China in December, has caused human damage, with more than 173,000 deaths in Europe, and severe economic damage, with a contraction of 7.4% of the EU's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020 , according to Brussels.

Although the 27 agree on the need to act to mitigate the damage, they do not hide their differences on the form of the plan.

The Hague and its three "frugal" partners advocate repayable loans, while Madrid and Rome want help to avoid increasing their debts.

This last scenario received the unexpected support of Germany last week, traditionally aligned with the “frugal” followers of fiscal rigor and who, together with France, advocated a fund of half a trillion euros (about 550,000 million dollars) in aid to Lost fund.

Brussels thus seeks balance. Of the total, Italy would receive 81,807 million in direct aid and 90,938 million in loans, while Spain would have 77,324 million in grants and 63,122 million in repayable credits.

However, these funds, which may be used for the ecological and digital transition, will be linked to the European Semester, that is, to Brussels' annual recommendations to countries to reform their economies in the face of greater convergence, according to the Commission.

– "Competitive, resistant, sovereign" –

The debates are announced tense. The Europeans reproduce the existing division during the past debt crisis, which was settled with the rescue of Greece, in exchange for harsh reforms, and the crossing of reproaches from countries from North to South for, in their opinion, not controlling the expenditure.

The fund proposal "is a good basis for negotiation," estimated the Spanish government. "It is difficult to imagine that this proposal is the end result of the negotiations," said a Dutch diplomat, warning that approval must be unanimous.

Madrid and Rome have already fought so that the euro zone rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (MEDE), did not demand reforms in exchange for the concession of credit lines to face the health emergency, which remained in control of expenses.

These lines of credit are part of a first emergency response to the crisis of 540,000 million euros, together with the loan instrument for partial unemployment plans (SURE) and loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for companies.

At the start of the pandemic, the EU also suspended its spending ceilings and relaxed its public aid rules, which, according to Spain and Italy, allowed less indebted countries to spend more to rescue their economies instead of supporting their European partners.

Although the French president, Emmanuel Macron, asked to reach an agreement "quickly", analysts see it as possible from September under the pro tempore presidency of Germany, especially when the debate on the fund joins the already tense on the budget of the EU.

The reconstruction fund will in fact be linked to the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027, the first EU budget without the United Kingdom and which must finance the new priorities and its "strategic autonomy" against competitors like China.

The first attempt to reach an agreement in February was unsuccessful. The “frugal” wanted to limit its size from 1.07% of the proposed Gross National Income (GNI) to 1% and cut back on traditional agricultural and cohesion policies, something unacceptable in the South and East.

The European Commission is now proposing a MFF of € 1.1 trillion for the next seven years. "Our common budget is at the heart of the recovery plan," said Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn, for whom the EU will emerge "more competitive, resilient and sovereign."