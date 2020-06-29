HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Bill Gates: here's the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

By Brian Adam
Bill Gates: here's the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle on the way of distributing the Coronavirus vaccine, which various scientists and research teams are working on.

According to Gates, who said he was very concerned about the current situation globally (to the point that he defined it worse than he expected), the biggest impediment is not the development or distribution of the vaccine, but the people who need to be convinced to get vaccinated.

If it is an excellent vaccine, which completely blocks transmissions, everyone will benefit from vaccination for 70-80% of people worldwide. We should be able to obtain flock immunity if we could achieve that level of distribution, which could cause contagion data to collapse exponentially” said Gates, according to whom people’s doubts could be represented by accelerated development and from tests that went at a higher speed. “It will be a challenge to get a lot of test data, to strengthen people’s confidence” he continued, saying to himself confident that most people will eventually get vaccinated and will contribute to a complete return to normal.

Last month Bill Gates had predicted the availability of the vaccine in nine months, but Ricciardi announced the arrival of the first doses in Italy in the autumn.

