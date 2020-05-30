Bike Bonus: five models of electric bikes available on Amazon

We continue to talk about the 2020 mobility bonus of the Italian Government, which has been included in the relaunch DL. With the publication of the official rules, which explain how to get it, we can advise you five electric bike models that are available for purchase on Amazon and on which you can save a good amount of money

Five electric bikes to buy on Amazon with the bike bonus:

BIKFUN Folding Electric Bicycle, Bike at Work, E-Bike, Fold 20 "/ 26", Adult, 250W Battery 36V 8Ah, Shimano 7-speed gearbox: 829.99 Euro + 20 Euro shipping. With the Government Bike Bonus it costs 332 euros;

BIWBIK Folding E-Bike MOD. Traveler: 829 Euros + 49 Euros for shipping. Using the Government Bike Bonus it can cost € 332;

E-Bike Folding Bike Mountain Bike Electric Bike with Shimano 21 speed gearbox, 250W, 8AH, 36V, 26 "lithium-ion battery, City Bike Bike: 754.99 Euro + 20 Euro shipping. Using the Bonus Bike costs 302 Euro ;

FIIDO D2 Folding Electric Bike with Pedals, Aluminum Alloy with Saddle, 16 Inch Inflatable Rubber Tires, Maximum speed 25km / h, Battery 36v 7.8Ah, 3 modes per Guide: 749.99 Euro, which with the Government Bonus become 300 EUR;

ANCHEER SAMEBIKE Electric Bicycle, 20 Inch Folding Electric Bike with 48V 10.4 Ah Lithium Battery, Shimano 7 speed 350 W 30 km / h Motor: 829.99 Euro + 20 Euro shipping, which become 324 Euro.

For some models i shipping times could be higher than the classic ones, and given the request we recommend that you place your order quickly in case of interest.