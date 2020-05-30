Tech NewsElectronics
Bike Bonus: five models of electric bikes available on Amazon

By Brian Adam
Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Bike Bonus: five models of electric bikes available on Amazon

We continue to talk about the 2020 mobility bonus of the Italian Government, which has been included in the relaunch DL. With the publication of the official rules, which explain how to get it, we can advise you five electric bike models that are available for purchase on Amazon and on which you can save a good amount of money

Five electric bikes to buy on Amazon with the bike bonus:

  • BIKFUN Folding Electric Bicycle, Bike at Work, E-Bike, Fold 20 "/ 26", Adult, 250W Battery 36V 8Ah, Shimano 7-speed gearbox: 829.99 Euro + 20 Euro shipping. With the Government Bike Bonus it costs 332 euros;
  • BIWBIK Folding E-Bike MOD. Traveler: 829 Euros + 49 Euros for shipping. Using the Government Bike Bonus it can cost € 332;
  • E-Bike Folding Bike Mountain Bike Electric Bike with Shimano 21 speed gearbox, 250W, 8AH, 36V, 26 "lithium-ion battery, City Bike Bike: 754.99 Euro + 20 Euro shipping. Using the Bonus Bike costs 302 Euro ;
  • FIIDO D2 Folding Electric Bike with Pedals, Aluminum Alloy with Saddle, 16 Inch Inflatable Rubber Tires, Maximum speed 25km / h, Battery 36v 7.8Ah, 3 modes per Guide: 749.99 Euro, which with the Government Bonus become 300 EUR;
  • ANCHEER SAMEBIKE Electric Bicycle, 20 Inch Folding Electric Bike with 48V 10.4 Ah Lithium Battery, Shimano 7 speed 350 W 30 km / h Motor: 829.99 Euro + 20 Euro shipping, which become 324 Euro.

For some models i shipping times could be higher than the classic ones, and given the request we recommend that you place your order quickly in case of interest.

