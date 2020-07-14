Bike Bonus 2020: Bottecchia doubles it and brings it up to 1,200 Euros!

Let’s go back to the Bike Bonus 2020, because the promotion launched by Bottecchia is really very interesting. The company has in fact decided to extend and double the state bonus of 500 Euros, foreseen under the relaunch decree for Coronavirus.

Thanks to this offer it is therefore possible to access a wide range of discounts on Be Green electric bicycles. For example, the BE 89 Pulsar Cross thanks to this doubling of the state subsidy, it goes to 3,699 Euros, compared to the 4,599 Euros listed: the savings are therefore considerable and equal to 900 Euros!

On BE 90 Pulsar Road, on the other hand, the discount is even more substantial and equal to 1,000 Euros: it goes from 5,499 euros in the price list to 4,499 euros, the same amount on the BE 70 Thunder which is available at 4,499 euros.

On the BE 80 Quasar instead the maximum is touched and thanks to the 1,200 Euros discount is offered at 4,999 Euros.

Among the best prices indicated on the Boottecchia website we find the BE 36 Elektron for 2,899 Euros, the BE 17 at 1,799 Euros, the BE 54 Watt at 2,699 Euros and the BE 55 WATT at 2,899 Euros.

Obviously all offers are accessible subject to compliance with the conditions for accessing the 2020 Mobility Bonus.