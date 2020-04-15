Friday, April 17, 2020
TechologySocial Media
Big Data and people analitycs, the new differential factor for employee management

By Brian Adam
Automobile

Falcon BLK, the electric motorcycle with a more than affordable price

Until now we have seen many models of electric motorcycles that reached exorbitant prices, either because of their power,...
Corona Virus

Smart wristbands, the silent investigator against the Covid-19

Smart wristbands, the silent investigator against the Covid-19 GADGETS Projects are growing to use these wearables...
Smart Devices

The next iPhone 12 will be as powerful as the current iPad Pro

The iPhone 12 is already looming on the horizon although everything seems to indicate that it could be the...
Smart Devices

Xiaomi has a folding clothes sterilizer that you can take anywhere

The coronavirus has caused us to have to take a series of preventive measures that were unthinkable just 14...
Smart Devices

Xiaomi patents the design of a mobile with a single folding camera

One of the most annoying elements that mobile phone designers encounter is the camera of the selfies, why is...
Social Media

When is the best time to buy during the Covid-19? Google Maps knows it

If something has made clear the coronavirus crisis is that what we suspected before the pandemic, has now been...
Corona Virus

China recognizes 1,290 more deaths from Wuhan coronavirus

China recognizes 1,290 more deaths from Wuhan coronavirus Workers at the Wuhan Honda plant during...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Everything related to data analytics in the field of human resources, mainly because companies are aware that, in the best talent management

it is essential to work with data so that both sides of the same currency, people and company, have the best of the relationship you have; it is booming right now.

Leading companies such as Bimbo, Repsol, Cabify, Deloitte, DKV or Sand meet in Madrid at the People Analitycs Tech Forum 2020, an event where the protagonists are the new tools for talent management and above all, how they are using all these brands methodologies that allows knowing different aspects of the employees of a company thanks to Big Data.

Tools to measure or monitor?

It is probably the fear that many employees may have. Behind the People, Analitycs, isn’t a “big brother” hiding to watch over the workers? The truth is that, according to what is hinted at by the statements of the companies attending the forum, the objective is quite different.

For Marta Pérez, Director of LMS, business school organizing the event: “Understanding People Analytics only as a tool is like having technology as an end or objective. It is a new way of leading people, of leading an organization. This new style of leadership and management requires new professional skills and competencies. There is no digital transformation if it is not based on data and its interpretation to make strategic and operational decisions”. And he adds: “digital and technological talent demands new leadership that shows that they understand and solve their needs. It has to move in its code because previous management and leadership styles are no longer effective.”

Big Data and people analitycs, the new differential factor for employee managementenlarge photo

Are companies convinced of what they can contribute?

In this way, what this technological trend means is the application of data and technology to strategic talent management in a digital environment makes the difference in organizations. Now, are you supporting this methodology in Spanish companies?

The truth is that, according to Deloitte data, it is a booming sector. It is considered a “priority” for the business by 71% of companies, while more than 70% have invested in People Analytics in recent years. Regarding how companies are currently applying it, in addition to optimizing the recruitment process, it should be noted that 84% of companies use it to retain talent. In comparison, 72% do so to improve employee involvement.

The event Leading People Analytics HR Tech Forum, which will take place tomorrow February 20 in Madrid, will delve into all these issues and how through data and its interpretation it is possible to measure what “cannot be measured”, cases of how to implement a strategy will be offered Digital Human Resources, or how to develop a digital, disruptive and technological leadership that impacts the organization’s bottom line thanks to these tools. You will be able to see various visions on the latest in Artificial Intelligence applied to Human Resources.

