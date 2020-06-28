Between 5-8% of the total U.S. population was infected with coronavirus

The threat of coronavirus is even more vivid than ever, e between 5-8% of the total population of the United States has been infected. This estimate, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is based on nationwide antibody test surveys, and the number of confirmed cases represents one-tenth of the real figure.

The population of the United States is 329.8 million, while the real number of people who are or had previously been infected it is between 16.5 and 26.4 million units, as reported in the survey. The number of new coronavirus infections is approaching daily record highs in the United States, with over 35,900 cases registered on Wednesday, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

“There are […] states that will have antibody prevalence rates of less than 2%, which would mean that most of those individuals in those regions are still sensitive,” says the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield. The infection rates were also not uniform across the country.”There are other areas such as the New York metropolitan area which have clearly had a greater penetration of antibody positivity“.

The CDC conducted serological tests and based on these, “it seems that between 5 and 8% of the American public is positive“, concludes Redfield, adding that the estimates would be further refined with further data.