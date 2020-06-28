HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Between 5-8% of the total U.S. population was infected with coronavirus

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

A new species of velvet spider has been discovered that recalls the colors of the Batman Joker

A new species of spider has been discovered, very elusive, which thanks to the colours of the back that...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus: the CDC recognizes three new symptoms as an indicator of infection

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new symptoms attributable to a possible Coronavirus infection, which...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

New agency announced and Gaeltacht under new division by Catherine Martin

The responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language has been placed under the longest-standing and most responsible department...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Elon Musk shows the Starship tanks: that’s what you didn’t notice

Following the Starship SN7 tank test, which was detonated a few days ago to understand how far you can...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

In Italy we have some of the most powerful supercomputers in the world: here are the ones

We have already spoken on these pages of the Japanese supercomputer Fugaku, the fastest in the world. However, the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Between 5-8% of the total U.S. population was infected with coronavirus

The threat of coronavirus is even more vivid than ever, e between 5-8% of the total population of the United States has been infected. This estimate, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is based on nationwide antibody test surveys, and the number of confirmed cases represents one-tenth of the real figure.

The population of the United States is 329.8 million, while the real number of people who are or had previously been infected it is between 16.5 and 26.4 million units, as reported in the survey. The number of new coronavirus infections is approaching daily record highs in the United States, with over 35,900 cases registered on Wednesday, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

“There are […] states that will have antibody prevalence rates of less than 2%, which would mean that most of those individuals in those regions are still sensitive,” says the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield. The infection rates were also not uniform across the country.”There are other areas such as the New York metropolitan area which have clearly had a greater penetration of antibody positivity“.

The CDC conducted serological tests and based on these, “it seems that between 5 and 8% of the American public is positive“, concludes Redfield, adding that the estimates would be further refined with further data.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Record lightning lights up the sky for 17 seconds up to 644 kilometers!

Latest news Brian Adam -
On March 4, 2019, lightning in Argentina he marvelled everyone with his light and a flash that, in the light of the latest checks by...
Read more

Coronavirus: over 10 million cases worldwide, almost 500 thousand deaths

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
New, sad update on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus. As certified by the John Hopkins University dashboard, the Covid-19 has exceeded 10 million infections,...
Read more

In the USA, the death rate of coronavirus is 49 times higher than influenza

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
"Only" 0.1% of people who contracted the flu died in the United States last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention....
Read more

One other person with Covid-19 has died, through a new confirmed case

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
At least 2,285 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,735 people south of the border and 550 north of...
Read more

Two killed, four injured in California shooting

Latest news Brian Adam -
California: Two were killed and at least four were injured in what became known as the Cold War. According to the foreign news agency, the...
Read more

Stress tests also pass the Fed

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The big banks in the United States have done quite well in this year's stress tests. But the Federal Reserve, which conducts annual reviews,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY