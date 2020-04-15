Belgium Extends Confinement Until May 3

- Advertisement -

Some volunteers are doing disinfection work. Authorizes the visit of a relative to the nursing homes and adds to supermarkets and pharmacies, the opening of nurseries and DIY centres

After three hours of meeting, the National Security Council, the body of which the foremost political leaders of Belgium are members and which sets out measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, has decided to extend until Sunday, May 3 the current restrictions. The confinement situation (with authorization to practice individual sports activities abroad) that was due to expire on the 20th is extended for two more weeks under the same conditions. Health risks persist and ‘de-escalation’ phase is not yet evident.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès has warned that “even if the virus progresses slow, this crisis will not end” pointing to a process of return to normality that will be progressive and several months ahead. In fact, in the meeting next week the measures for the gradual lack of control would be evaluated as of May, warning that the decisions that are adopted may be reversed because they “will depend on the evolution” that the pandemic has had. From the outset, the celebration of any significant public event in the country until August 31 is ruled out.

The extension of the current restrictions implies that the face-to-face classes will not be restored on the 20th, as initially planned, which opens the possibility to an evaluation of the students based on the work done to date. At the moment there is no talk of a general approval in certain levels.

As a novelty “And to make the process more bearable”, the Government will extend the opening authorization that today have supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies, to DIY centres and nurseries so as not to strangle a sector whose sales are usually concentrated in these spring months.

The same relative

Also, visits to nursing homes and centres for the disabled will be allowed. One family member per resident. And it should always be the same. Wilmès stressed in the press conference after the Council that large-scale tests will be carried out on the group of older adults and staff of these centres, an evaluation that would reach some 210,000 people.

More than 40% of coronavirus deaths are occurring in residences, according to the information published daily by an expert committee and which incorporates into the death figures not only the elderly who were tested but also those who had shown suspicious symptoms compatible with the disease.

This Wednesday the pandemic has added 283 more people died in just twenty-four hours. Covid-19 has claimed 4,440 lives in this small country to date. There has also been a significant rebound in the number of new infections, 2,454, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 33,573; 59% of them in the north of the country. The positive derivative is that the pressure on ICUs is decreasing with daily dripping of free beds, although an average occupancy of 56% has not been exceeded here.

Belgium has ordered the purchase of 134 million surgical masks and 54 million of FFP2 type, specific for use by healthcare professionals. The purpose of the former will be generally recommended to the population in those spaces where the 2-meter distance cannot be met, such as public transport or jobs.