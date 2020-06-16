Health
Updated:

Beijing closes in the middle of an "extremely severe" outbreak and mobilizes all available resources by going into "war mode"

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

LaptopsBrian Adam -

Amazon Discounts: offer on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5

Back on offer on Amazon on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop of the Chinese company, on which you can save...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
ReviewsBrian Adam -

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Much of what is sought in a high-end for half the expected price

The Realme X series is the one that integrates its top of the range and after the Realme X50...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Xiaomi CC10: the first images of the successor to the Mi Note 10 Pro appear

We all know that Xiaomi is not a company that stands still, and that leaves several months between one...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The truth about the parallel universe found by NASA

There are many misunderstandings in which social media and the press stumble when it comes to reporting scientific news,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

20 years in prison for a man who raped his daughters

In the Central Criminal Court, a 75-year-old man from Co. Tipperary was sentenced to twenty years in prison for...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Beijing closes in the middle of an "extremely severe" outbreak and mobilizes all available resources by going into "war mode"

It begins so. With a handful of cases around a market or a virus gently laying on a cutting board. This is how it started in Wuhan and, apparently, this is how it started in Beijing. After finding more than a hundred new cases of coronavirus linked to one of the main markets of the Chinese capital, the Beijing municipal government has decided to expand epidemiological prevention and control measures to curb the most significant outbreak the country has suffered since February.

"War mode" against the virus against an "extremely severe" outbreak. Those have been the literal words of the authorities according to the Chinese media. As hundreds of people were quarantined, checkpoints had already been established in some parts of the city on Monday night and all sports facilities and entertainment venues were closed.

On Tuesday, according to The Guardian, the city has woken up with more than 20 rated "medium risk" neighborhoods and numerous establishments (such as residences and schools) in the process of closing. Preliminary results speak of a more contagious strain than the one that affected Wuhan earlier this year … Are we at the gates of the first second wave?

Many doubts and one certainty: Beijing closes

Zhang Kaiyv 2m7wc Ifv5u Unsplash Zhang Kaiyv

After the first signs of the outbreak, more than 76,000 residents near the Xinfadi market were tested on Sunday at nearly 300 diagnostic points and strict measures have been implemented, including the suspension of transport, from the bus to the taxi. It is estimated that more than 200,000 people have passed through the market in question since May 30.

According to the Global Times, 29 neighborhood communities located around the Xinfadi and Yuquandong markets have been closedThus, its residents remain confined under strict security controls. Meanwhile, in the rest of China, the threat of regrowth has triggered all alerts.

This is why many Chinese provinces have introduced regulations that force all people returning from Beijing and into places like Shanghai require 14 days quarantine for all arrivals from medium and high risk areas. In addition, the nearly 8,000 workers in the market have been tested and housed in centralized quarantine facilities. Other city markets and more than 30,000 restaurants are being disinfected.

Little is known about the origin of the outbreak, and although as noted by Yang Zhanqiu, deputy director of the pathogen biology department at Wuhan University, Initial analyzes indicated that the new outbreak involved a more contagious strain of the virus than the one that affected Wuhan. at the beginning of the pandemic it is too early to draw conclusions.

Image | Ling tang

More Articles Like This

Why salads are the biggest source of food poisoning and what to do to avoid it

Health Brian Adam -
Just over a year ago, the United States saw the largest outbreak of E. coli since 2006; affecting at least 98 people in more...
Read more

Phase 3 of the de-escalation: what can be done (and what not) in the provinces that advance on June 8

Health Brian Adam -
Little by little, the restrictions imposed by the alarm state are relaxing. Starting next June 8, 52% of the Spanish population will go to...
Read more

In the pre-covid world air conditioning was king of the summer, now it can be a serious problem: what do we know and how...

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
On January 24, 2020, ten family members went to a Guangzhou restaurant to celebrate Chinese New Year. It was a nice, modern place. The...
Read more

The idea that COVID is becoming less aggressive: the reason the pandemic improves in Europe and worsens in the rest of the world

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
“The virus has not changed due to mutations. Its virulence has changed, it is as if it had 'aged'». On June 6, El Mundo...
Read more

Masks gain strength as the most effective means against coronavirus in an increasingly rare scientific climate

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
"Wearing masks in public is the most effective means of preventing transmission (of the coronavirus) between humans.. Along with social distancing, quarantine and contact...
Read more

The most important vaccine to stop the second wave is not COVID: it is the flu

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Spain, like most of Europe, is about to emerge from confinement and enter what has been called the 'new normal'. However, the near future...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY