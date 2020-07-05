Beheaded sea lions keep popping up on an island and nobody knows why

On the shores of Vancouver Island, Canada, the past few months have been the beheaded bodies of at least five sea lions found. It is not clear how these animals died and it is a real mystery.

After seeing photos of the dead animals, Anna Hall, a marine mammal zoologist at Sea View Marine Sciences, said that humans are likely to be involved. “for me, this seems intentional, whether it’s a single person or a group of people,” Hall tells CTV News, a Canadian newscast.

The species is a Steller sea lion (Eumetopias jubatus). These animals, which live along with parts of the Pacific coast of North America, Japan and Russia, are almost threatened, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Males can reach lengths of up to 3.3 meters and weigh an average of 1,000 kilograms.

Deborah Short, a resident of Nanaimo, a city on Vancouver Island, said she spotted a headless sea lion walking her dog along the coast in April. “At first I thought it was a trunk and then as I got closer, I realized that it was a sea lion“Other people have also found sea lions beheaded in the area. In some cases, it appears that the creature’s clean skull has been left close to the body. As of now, the count of bodies found is at least five.

Short learned that several groups of First Nations (indigenous or indigenous peoples of Canada) were proposing to be allowed to collect or shoot down local sea lions, as with the boom in populations, the number of salmon and other protected and endangered fish extinction – which the sea lions eat – have crashed, but there is no evidence of this. In Canada, these creatures are protected by the Fisheries Act and the Species at Risk Act.

It is not yet clear why these animals were targeted; sea ​​lion skins and moustaches sometimes come used to create objects such as drums and masks, but to perform these activities a permit must be applied for and any kill must be reported to Canadian Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

In short, a real mystery worthy of a novel by Agatha Christie or Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.