Before his death, this sea monster was about to give birth to three small creatures

By Brian Adam
Before his death, this sea monster was about to give birth to three small creatures

Fossils are able to tell us truly incredible stories, such as the one described on April 20 in the Journal of Systematic Paleontology. It tells a story 246 million years old when a pregnant sea monster died before giving birth to her babies, dying with the three unborn children.

It was an ichthyosaur, creatures that first appeared in the Lower Triassic, about 250 million years ago, and at least one species survived until the Upper Cretaceous period, about 90 million years ago. This is the second oldest pregnant ichthyosaur ever found.

The researchers found the remains of the pregnant ichthyosaur, which they nicknamed “Martina” on the penultimate day of their excavation in Nevada in 2011. The creature was probably about 4.3 meters long and had 2.5 cm long teeth. The animal is part of the genus Cymbospondylus, a new species.

In Martina’s time, all continents were part of the gigantic landmass called Pangea. “The problem is that the last 30 million years of the Triassic are a kind of black hole; we have almost no type of marine fossil“, reports the senior researcher of the study, P. Martin Sander, professor of vertebrate palaeontology at the Institute of Geosciences of the University of Bonn.”We have good documentation on dinosaurs, but marine reptiles have never been found“.

