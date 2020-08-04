Latest newsTop Stories
Became a salesman in a dog car showroom in Brazil

By Brian Adam
The dog won the hearts of customers with his excellent performance, Photo: Instagram

Brasilia: Hyundai, a Brazilian automaker, has hired a dog as a salesman.

According to the international news agency, a dog has been recruited as a salesman in a car showroom in Brazil, the dog has been trained in this regard and a regular employee card has also been made which hangs around the dog’s neck. The dog confidently greets customers and attends important meetings.

The dog’s name is Atxon Prime and can be seen welcoming customers to Hyundai showrooms. Earlier, the dog was given an honorary job but was promoted based on the dog’s performance. The dog soon befriended the showroom staff and customers were delighted.

Hyundai Brazil also shared photos of the dog in an Instagram post. This is not the first time a stray animal has been employed in Brazil. Last year, a cat took refuge in a company in a severe storm and rain, and then the same company hired the cat.

View this post on Instagram

But what if pet friendly, so let’s pet family: se hoje é o Dia do Vira-lata, no faltam razões e #pets para comemorar! Conheçam o @tucson_prime o “Consultant” de vendas da concessionária rimePrimeHyundai de Serra – ES. The new integration has taken place with one of them, foo acolhido pela family #Hyundai and has conquered colleges and clients with its simplicity – and he has also been able to conquer his, so that you can take photos! And you, as a member of the family with whom I believe that adora or your #Hyundai? Post your photo with #HyundaiPets and other features: you can use it here. #DiaDoViraLata #PetFriendly #Dogs #Caes #Animais #HyundaiBR

A post shared by Hyundai Motor Brasil (@hyundaibr) on Jul 31, 2020 at 5:21 am PDT

