Beautiful and very small sculptures carved on the tip of a pencil

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Russian artist Salvato Fidai specializes in drawing movie characters, famous places and buildings on the tip of an ordinary pencil.

St. Petersburg: Russian artist Salvato Fidei specializes in miniature sculptures and sculptures. He specializes in carving famous characters, buildings and historical sites on the tip of ordinary pencils and colored pencils.

Cubic lenses are needed to see their crafted masterpieces because they are so short. However, everyone is amazed at their inner details.

Salute calls himself a graphite sculptor. Although he is a lawyer by profession, he has been creating very small sculptures on the tip of a pencil for the last 25 years. He first started making paintings on matchboxes and fruit seeds and then experimented with graphite, which is a difficult and tedious task.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n54SasZH5MY (/ embed)

They use stereo microscopes and microscopic knives to create very fine sculptures. They can even create great masterpieces with the tip of a pencil half a millimeter in diameter. That is why their technique and skill set them apart from other sculptors. His cartoons, film characters and other masterpieces are especially popular.

Salvato Fidei's works have been exhibited around the world, but have been well-received in London, Singapore, Sharjah and other countries.

