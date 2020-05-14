Beautiful and amazing work of art on the marble of a Saudi woman artist

Talented Saudi artist Rahab Khalid has added a new dimension to the art world by creating beautiful paintings and beautiful portraits on marble pieces and tiles.

According to Arab media, Rahab Khalid, a fine arts student in Saudi Arabia, has gained worldwide attention with her artwork. She used to paint with oil paint on canvas, but now she is innovating with tiles and marble. Made pieces of canvas and created attractive patterns.

Rehab Khalid paints pictures, cartoons, portraits and beautiful scenes on marble with this skill. Viewers have no idea that these masterpieces have been created on tiles and pieces of marble. When they combine small pieces into separate creations, it feels like a wall painting.

Rehab Khalid has been interested in sketching since childhood, so he studied painting and now also makes portraits of important Saudi figures on marble pieces, which was much liked, after which the artist made social contact with his masterpiece. When he started sharing on the websites, he got a lot of compliments which gave him a lot of encouragement.

Rehab Khalid has participated in many drawing and painting competitions and achieved success, his art is being valued and has made a name for himself globally.

Rehab carves marble and large tiles in different sizes and paints on them. It was a very unique and unique experience but she did not believe that it would be so appreciated.