Beaches and parks in Abu Dhabi open today

Abu Dhabi: The UAE state of Abu Dhabi is set to open some parks and beach resorts from today, but those entering will need to have a normal body temperature and an official certificate of not being infected with the coronavirus. Am In addition, only 40% of the total capacity of all parks and beaches will be allowed to enter.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced advance bookings through the “Smart Hub” platform for entry to coastal and other entertainment venues in the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Zafra areas starting today. They will have to update their health status through the official app “Al Hassan” (AL HOSN) to confirm that their Corona test is negative.

Despite the opening of recreational areas, all other precautions will be taken, including sanitation and body temperature checks upon entry. No one will be able to enter these places without wearing a mask.