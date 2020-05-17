'Be careful in the week ahead' – Minister Harris

Health Minister Simon Harris said caution and caution should be exercised in the coming week when various business centers open tomorrow.

Tomorrow is the first phase of the Government's plan to gradually reopen the country, with the hope that the virus will not spread as a result.

Minister Harris is advising people to stay 2 meters apart and to comply with other restrictions to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

'Covid-19 is a decisive week ahead' said Simon Harris

He always encouraged people to stay home as much as possible.