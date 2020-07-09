BBVA's green bond is the lightest shade possible

BBVA is experimenting with different shades of green. The Spanish bank issued on Tuesday 1 billion euros of contingent convertible hybrid debt with an eco-label, the first financial asset of its kind. However, the instrument presents risks of clouding the link with green projects.

Green bonds are so named because they allow companies or governments to raise funds for specific environmental purposes, or with goal-related disbursements. But while most green bonds are generally priority debt, BBVA's is a kind of low-level equity, a perpetual financial instrument of Tier 1 additional capital that turns into equity in times of stress.

Creating green bank capital seems contradictory. While green bonds are generally used to finance specific environmental projects, bank capital is expendable; Your goal is to provide a lender's balance sheet with a cushion that absorbs losses. And, unlike assets like project loans, it's perpetual. That means green assets could be redeemed before the instrument is redeemed. BBVA thinks it has a way to square the circle. For every euro of issued capital, he promises to invest the same amount in projects such as water resources management or renewable energy, guaranteeing that the bond will finance only environmentally friendly assets. And it will maintain a buffer of such loans as long as the bond is outstanding – possibly in perpetuity – to ensure it remains green, even if some assets are redeemed.

Still, the structure has its limits. BBVA does not make a binding commitment to replace its green assets. If you don't, the bonds could lose their green status, which may compel some investors to sell. This, in turn, could put pressure on the issuing bank to redeem the debt, so it would lose its usefulness as capital to absorb losses. Green purists could also argue that since bank capital is leveraged, the pool of green project loans associated with hybrid bonds should be greater than their face value, to ensure that all backed assets are truly green .

BBVA's bond has been a success. The fact that the bank has pledged to raise € 100bn of sustainable funding by 2025 probably helps, making it harder to question your environmental credentials. But demand for green debt is likely to continue to rise, especially if the European Central Bank starts acquiring it, as President Christine Lagarde has hinted. That will give bankers more reason to keep pushing the limits.

