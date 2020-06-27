Bayer pays dearly for its blind faith in science

Bayer has just learned an $ 11 billion lesson in the power of human emotion over science. Spend up to that amount to end the processes on whether your herbicide causes cancer is irritating since the product is still legally safe. And yet, it leaves shareholders with the toxic legacy of awkwardly evaluating the risks of gambling with U.S. juries.

It will pay between 8,800 and 9,600 million in extrajudicial agreements, and reserve another 1,300 for another process. For investors, the only relief is that this poisoned saga, which Bayer absorbed with its acquisition of Roundup maker Monsanto in 2016, is, for the most part, nearing completion. The judgments in favour of the plaintiffs holding that the product caused them non-Hodgkin lymphoma contributed to laminating more than € 30 billion of Bayer’s market value. The company, now worth $ 68 billion, appealed the verdicts, pointing to studies that exonerated Roundup. But with thousands of new litigants each month, Bayer faced an almost insurmountable legal battle.

Perversely, it can be said that Bayer has not gone badly wrong. He says the long-term cost of fighting multiple cases, as well as the associated reputational damage, could have exceeded the $ 10.9 billion he has set aside. And per capita, the payments are far from generous. The settlement amounts to about $ 87,000 a head for up to 125,000 litigants, less than half of what MSD paid in 2005 for its anti-inflammatory Vioxx.

However, the timing of the deal, coming shortly after a federal judge struck down the California government’s attempt to put cancer warnings on Roundup, could haunt Bayer. If the three cases that follow in court end in his favour, he will face charges of squandering shareholder money for nothing. This would aggravate the two original sins of buying Monsanto: paying too much and not understanding the risk that juries would side with sick litigants before a large company.