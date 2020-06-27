Latest newsScience
Updated:

Bayer pays dearly for its blind faith in science

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

We tested Petal Search: this is Huawei’s alternative to the Google application

Life without Google on Android is complicated, and Huawei knows it well. Since the US veto went into effect...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This image shows us how the Universe looks through X-rays

Most astronomical objects emit X-rays, which have very short wavelengths and very high energy, such as black holes, neutron...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Backpack, book, computer Noah Donohoe found

Police in Belfast have found several belongings with the missing fourteen-year-old juvenile in the city since last Sunday. Police...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Huawei, the problem of wearables has been solved: the Health app has been updated

In the review of Huawei Watch GT 2e, published in late May 2020, we had brought up a problem...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Elon Musk shows the Starship tanks: that’s what you didn’t notice

Following the Starship SN7 tank test, which was detonated a few days ago to understand how far you can...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Bayer has just learned an $ 11 billion lesson in the power of human emotion over science. Spend up to that amount to end the processes on whether your herbicide causes cancer is irritating since the product is still legally safe. And yet, it leaves shareholders with the toxic legacy of awkwardly evaluating the risks of gambling with U.S. juries.

It will pay between 8,800 and 9,600 million in extrajudicial agreements, and reserve another 1,300 for another process. For investors, the only relief is that this poisoned saga, which Bayer absorbed with its acquisition of Roundup maker Monsanto in 2016, is, for the most part, nearing completion. The judgments in favour of the plaintiffs holding that the product caused them non-Hodgkin lymphoma contributed to laminating more than € 30 billion of Bayer’s market value. The company, now worth $ 68 billion, appealed the verdicts, pointing to studies that exonerated Roundup. But with thousands of new litigants each month, Bayer faced an almost insurmountable legal battle.

Perversely, it can be said that Bayer has not gone badly wrong. He says the long-term cost of fighting multiple cases, as well as the associated reputational damage, could have exceeded the $ 10.9 billion he has set aside. And per capita, the payments are far from generous. The settlement amounts to about $ 87,000 a head for up to 125,000 litigants, less than half of what MSD paid in 2005 for its anti-inflammatory Vioxx.

However, the timing of the deal, coming shortly after a federal judge struck down the California government’s attempt to put cancer warnings on Roundup, could haunt Bayer. If the three cases that follow in court end in his favour, he will face charges of squandering shareholder money for nothing. This would aggravate the two original sins of buying Monsanto: paying too much and not understanding the risk that juries would side with sick litigants before a large company.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Michael Martin to be elected Taoiseach and new coalition to be formed on historic day

Latest news Brian Adam -
The formation of the coalition today will be a historic change in Ireland's story, which will mean that the political elite, Fianna Fáil and...
Read more

Liverpool has one more financial peak to conquer

Football Brian Adam -
Liverpool has reached the promised land, having finally won the Premier League three decades later. Unlike his coach Jürgen Klopp, who has already secured...
Read more

Coronavirus: the CDC recognizes three new symptoms as an indicator of infection

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new symptoms attributable to a possible Coronavirus infection, which are added to those already...
Read more

At least 120 people have been killed in a series of lightning strikes in India

Latest news Brian Adam -
New Delhi: At least 120 people have been killed in a series of lightning strikes in India. At least 95 people were killed in lightning...
Read more

Greens, FF, FG have adopted the government program

Latest news Brian Adam -
Members of Fianna Fáil and the Green Party have signed up to the government program agreed by party leaders last week. It was confirmed tonight...
Read more

Taoiseach and new Government to be appointed tomorrow with greeting of parent

Latest news Brian Adam -
The results of the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party voting mean that tomorrow, Michael Martin, will be elected Taoiseach and the 33rd...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY