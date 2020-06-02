Latest news
'Battlefield' by Donald Trump of USA – Biden

By Brian Adam
Joe Biden, who will be a Democrat candidate in this year's presidential election, says that Donald Trump 'important to' patronize 'is' the welfare of the nation he leads'

His primary opponent, Joe Biden, has accused Donald Trump of having made the President of America a "battlefield" by tearing up old alliances and nurturing new fears.

Speaking in Philadelphia today about the assassination of George Floyd and the protests that followed, Biden claimed that, unlike Trump, he would be president for reconciliation.

“He [Trump] thinks the disagreement will help him. Its sanctity is more important than the welfare of the nation over which it is in charge.

“I'm not going to instill fear and foster cracking. I will not light the fire of hatred. I will try to heal, rather than exploit, the harms of racism, which have long plagued this country, " Biden, who will be a candidate for Democrats in this year's presidential election.

Protests and riots have taken place across the United States of America for the past five days for the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from Minneapolis. George Floyd was trapped on the ground and a policeman kept his knee on his neck until he died. The policeman was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and the incident prompted protests against racism across America and around the world, including a protest by Black Lives Matter in Dublin.

Joe Biden said that Trump's racism is part of the problem rather than part of the solution. He said the killing of George Floyd was an eye-opener, especially his last words, 'I can't breathe'.

Biden said that those words were always heard and needed to be taken into account and to tackle the racism and discrimination that left people across the country feeling out of breath.

Another eight Covid-19 fatalities in the State, ten new cases

It was announced this afternoon that eight others died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are ten new cases.
Man killed in road accident in Mayo

A man over the age of forty was killed in a road accident in Mayo this morning. It is understood that the man's car left...
An English judge has refused to allow a statement in Irish only on a memorial stone

A judge in England's Coventry rejected the petition that the 'In our hearts forever' statement be placed in Irish only on a memorial stone...
543,200 people getting the € 350 a week allowance

The number of people getting the special unemployment payment introduced two months ago has dropped dramatically over the last week because of the coronavirus.
Patients at risk due to arrangement with private hospitals

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association has stated that the State has not been getting value for money from the deal made with the private...
Spotted a very rare and spectacular specimen of white grizzly bear

In the Rocky Mountains of Canada, an unusual white grizzly puppy and his brown brother are rarely spotted, this spring between the Banff and...
