Battery of news on WhatsApp: new dark modes, QR codes and more …

Although most are functions that we have already been describing here in the last weeks, it is still curious that WhatsApp has decided to compact them all within the same version which now reaches iOS, macOS, Windows and Android. It is one of the most complete releases that also covers much more than the mobile applications themselves.

Surely the most important point has to do with the web and desktop versions (PC, Mac, etc.) of WhatsApp that finally have dark modes in the image and likeness of what is seen in the iPhone and Android versions. Now, whether we chat through the browser, or from the installation itself on the computer, we can keep the same theme that we carry on the screen of our mobile. But it is not the only thing.

Add contacts quickly

Another of the characteristics that we already anticipated here was that of the arrival of QR codes as a way to add or share, contacts to our agenda. Instead of having to type a number, a name and the rest of a person’s data, simply with an image it is possible to import them much more quickly.

These QR codes can serve us as business cards and we will only deliver them to those people with whom we really want to have contact. It is not so much an item to send by chat, or leave in some public place (online), as it is a quick way to capture all the data of a person through the phone’s camera, without hassles or waste of time dictating.

The third change that this WhatsApp update brings is that of the animated stickers that you already have available to save the packs in your main menu of the app. Remember that to access them you will have to click on the icon that you will find in the text box where we write, on the right. There you will see a whole list of packages that you can download, both standard stickers and these animated ones that are the real novelty of this version.

Finally, and for trying to compete in the video call apps market, WhatsApp has introduced improvements in group video chats which, incidentally, maintains the cap of up to eight participants. Now, if we want to focus our attention on one of the windows, we only have to keep our finger on it so that it appears maximized in full screen. In addition, the direct access finally arrives to start this type of videocalls in a fast way in those chats that do not reach the maximum limit per call.