Bathing water quality at beaches around the country continues to improve, says a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The report states that over 95% of the country's beaches have bathing water above the minimum standard.

However, there are 5 locations where bathing water is still of poor quality, including Merrion Strand and Portrane Beach in Dublin, Loughanstown Beach and Clifden Beach in Galway and Lilliput Beach at Lough Ennin Westmeath.

Merrion Strand has now been classed as a bathing area and has been banned for swimming for the year and its poor water quality for the 5th year in a row.