Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Techology
Bat: enemy or friend? The importance of the animal explained in brief

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

special Bat: enemy or friend? The importance of the animal explained in brief

 

These days we talk more and more often about the importance of wild animals in the origin of the coronavirus, especially the bat, “container” of many different species of viruses (and also of many other coronaviruses). It is not uncommon to observe real crusades against this animal, which is seen as the only and true “culprit” of this unpleasant and dramatic situation.
However, although the creature is most likely (scientists aren’t 100% sure yet) connected with the epidemic, the animal certainly has no direct faults and, indeed, its importance in the ecosystem is considerable.

The bats, the “Batman” of the habitats

Bats occupy a wide range of habitats, such as wetlands, forests, farmland and urban areas. They can tell us a lot about state of the environment in which they live, as they are the main predators of nocturnal insects and are sensitive to changes in land use practices. The pressures they face – such as landscape change, agricultural intensification, habitat development and fragmentation – are also relevant for many other wild species, making them excellent indicators for the collective health of a given area.
The bat, in fact, is considered to be “biological indicator“because it helps scientists control the loss of biodiversity. In short, like the famous bat man from the comics, these creatures” constantly “monitor the environment in which they live, much larger than Gotham.

The contribution in pollination

Not just bees: over 500 plant species rely on bats to pollinate their flowers, including species of mango, banana, durian (a very popular fruit that has a value of over 230 million dollars a year in Southeast Asia, and relies almost exclusively on the bat for pollination), guava and agave (used to make tequila). Pollination of plants by bats is called chiropterofilia.
Plants pollinated by bats often have pale nocturnal flowers (on the contrary, bees are mostly attracted to bright flowers by day) and some of these animals have evolved specifically to reach the nectar contained within them. Although bat pollination is relatively rare compared to bird or insect pollination, it does involve an impressive number of plants; occurs in over 528 species of 67 families and 28 orders of a large division of plants around the world.

Flying foxes, for example, are known to pollinate the flowers of about 168 species of 100 genera and 41 families, while phyllostomidae bats pollinate the flowers of about 360 species of 159 genera and 44 families. Like birds, some bats play a fundamental role in the spread of tree seeds and other plants; these animals carry seeds while digesting the fruit, which they then expel away from the original tree.
Since they help pollinate and disperse seeds, they can also play an important role in helping regrowth after clearing forests. Based on agricultural production and animal dependent pollination, the total economic value of bats in Global pollination services are estimated at $ 200 billion.

Dracula has nothing to do with it

No, contrary to how they are apostrophe, bats don’t want to suck our bloodthey actually feed on insects and do it really well. Most of these creatures are insectivorous: the work of the Mexican free-tailed bat, for example, has been recognized as an important “pest management service” in cotton agriculture, it is believed that the largest colonies can eat over 100 tons of insects per night. Since they eat so many insects, therefore, in some regions, they can also reduce the need for pesticide sprays. In the United States only, the estimated value of bats due to the lower cost of pesticide applications is between 3.7 and 53 billion dollars per year, excluding the costs of the impacts of pesticides on ecosystems.

The coronavirus issue

Recent studies have shown a strong similarity (96%) between the SARS-CoV-2 genome and that of some coronaviruses present in Chinese rhinolophid bats. It is believed, however, that the direct passage from the bat to man cannot cause any pathology linked to the recent contagion from COVID-19.
The modification of the virus seems to have occurred during the transition from the bat to another animal (some studies suggested the pangolin).

How did this transition happen? It seems to have been the close presence of pangolins and bats in poor hygienic conditions (illegally slaughtered and sold without health checks) in the markets of the Asian countries that “forced” the jump in the species.
It must be emphasized that no coronavirus potentially harmful to humans has been isolated in Italy or Europe in bats, as the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research also reiterates.

