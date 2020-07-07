Thailand: All items have been removed from UK shopping malls and supermarkets by banning the sale of coconuts and other ingredients collected with the help of trained monkeys.

At the request of the international animal rights organization PTA, several large and small UK superstores have banned the sale of monkey products that were used to break coconuts in Thailand and other countries.

The People's Fard Ethical Treatment of Animals says macaque monkeys are trained in many countries to unload 1,000 coconuts a day. According to the organization, humans have made monkeys into coconuts. In the UK, large superstore groups such as Vitros, Coop, Boots and Morrison have since removed coconuts, oil and coconut water from their stores.

On the other hand, British animal protection experts have asked shops across the UK not to sell these products. The Sansbury Store, on the other hand, has authorized a full investigation into the matter. The public has also asked a well-known superstore brand Tesco to fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.

In Thailand alone, there are eight orchards that break coconuts and are exported around the world, Pita said. The owner of the orchard insists that the tailed macaque monkey can break a thousand coconuts a day and the average person only 80 coconuts.

The animal rights group added that there are many places in Thailand where monkeys are taught a variety of tricks and tasks.