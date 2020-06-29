Bangladesh 23 passengers killed in collision between two boats

Dhaka: Two passenger boats collided in a Bangladeshi river, drowning 23 people, while 12 managed to swim to shore.

According to international media, two boats collided in the river Budhi Ganga near Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, one of which was carrying more than 50 passengers. The boat capsized, drowning all the passengers, 12 of whom managed to swim across the river.

Commodore Ghulam Sadiq, head of the Bangladesh Water Transport Authority, said about 10 to 15 passengers managed to swim ashore, while 23 bodies were recovered with the help of rescue divers. The rest are still missing, the boats said. I had more than 50 people on board.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined, and a committee of inquiry has been set up. Inadequate measures and facilities for maritime travel in Bangladesh have led to accidents.