Ballymun hotel families ‘are not under pressure to move immediately’ as council ends rumors about fruit pickers

Families living in a Ballymun hotel that will no longer be used as emergency accommodation “are not under pressure to move immediately,” according to the Dublin region homeless executive.

As reported by Dublin Live, families living at the Travelodge have been told to vacate the premises as Dublin City Council will terminate their agreement by June 15th.

Tomorrow CATU Ireland is scheduled to hold a protest outside the hotel, claiming that families have been offered “dangerous and inappropriate” accommodation.

But despite claims by some that they will be leaving before the weekend, the DRHE has denied that this is the case.

They have also removed rumors that it will be used to facilitate the arrival of seasonal fruit pickers to Ireland.

There are currently 15 families and three people staying at the hotel and DRHE says they have staff working with them to secure accommodation and some have social housing offers and upcoming visits to HAP.

A DRHE spokesperson told Dublin Live: “We can state categorically that no household is under pressure to move out immediately (no one is being evicted and no one was told they had to evict in a very short time) and that they can contact us directly to discuss what they need.

“The statement that families are asked to leave to make way for workers in a given company is totally inaccurate. Given the small number of families who are homeless, we can now offer options, as we have vacancies in several supported family centers throughout the north side.

“There is no pressure on anyone to leave the Travelodge immediately and they can stay at the property until June 15 if they wish.”

The DRHE said that they have been using the Ballymun Travelodge as accommodation for three years and that it will no longer be used because they have “better and more suitable” accommodation available for families who have stayed there.

They continued: “It is a strong goal of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) and Dublin City Council (DCC) to reduce reliance on commercial hotels for the provision of emergency accommodation.

“There has been very good progress on this goal over the past 15 months with the number of families in this type of emergency accommodation at its lowest level since 2015. Commercial hotels were used only when there was no supported alternative accommodation available.

“The Dublin Region Homeless Executive intends to discontinue using the Travelodge Hotel in Ballymun for emergency accommodation for families as of June 15, 2021. The DRHE now has vacancies at a number of central facilities. at the Northside where families will have access to a wide range of on-site facilities and supports to help them emerge from homelessness.

“Originally we had hired 62 units at Travel Lodge and currently there are only 15 families and three single people left.

“We have staff working directly with the remaining households at the Travelodge over the next several weeks to find alternative accommodation that suits their needs, taking into account, for example, the location of schools and links to the area. We know you can. It may be difficult for some of the families, but we will work very hard to ensure a smooth transition.

“Each household has notified us of their preferences and we will work with families over the next several weeks to make sure their needs are met.”