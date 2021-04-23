Ballymun hotel families accuse DRHE and DCC of ‘serious factual inaccuracies’ surrounding move to new accommodation

Families being removed from their emergency accommodation at a Ballymun hotel have accused the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive and Dublin City Council of “serious factual inaccuracies” related to their experience.

In a statement issued yesterday on Dublin Live, the DRHE said it did not pressure the families to move at the end of the week after contacting them on Tuesday.

He said “no one is being evicted and no one was told they had to evict in a very short time”, but families inside the hotel have called the complaint “categorically false.”

Residents of the Ballymun Travelodge released a statement last night in an effort to clarify their personal experiences.

They have also called for the retraction of the DRHE / DCC statement issued on Thursday.

A protest organized by CATU Ireland has been organized for 10am this morning and will continue throughout the day.

The DRHE told Dublin Live on Thursday: “The Dublin Region Homeless Executive intends to discontinue using the Travelodge Hotel in Ballymun for emergency accommodation for families as of June 15, 2021. The DRHE it now has openings at a number of central facilities on the north side where families will have access to a wide range of facilities and supports in place to help them move out of homelessness.

“Originally we had hired 62 units at Travel Lodge and currently there are only 15 families and three single people left.

“We have staff working directly with the remaining households at the Travelodge over the next several weeks to find alternative accommodation that suits their needs, taking into account, for example, the location of schools and links to the area. We know you can. It may be difficult for some of the families, but we will work very hard to ensure a smooth transition.

"Each household has notified us of their preferences and we will work with families over the next several weeks to make sure their needs are met."







In response, Ballymun Travelodge residents said last night: “This afternoon, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) and Dublin City Council (DCC) issued a statement relating to our experience living at the Travelodge in Ballymun. Yes While we welcome the news that we are not “under pressure to act immediately,” we want to correct a number of serious factual inaccuracies in the joint DCC and DRHE statement.

“To begin with, we totally reject the claim that no one was told” to be evicted in a very short period of time. “This is categorically false. On the morning of Tuesday, April 20, 2020, the residents, Sophie Potter, Jennifer Gateley and Kym Kelly received phone calls from Housing Support at DCC, informing them that the contract with Travelodge was being terminated.

“Ms. Kelly was informed that she would be moving to a Family Hub in Coolock, and that her” reservation begins Thursday. “When Ms. Gateley was informed of the termination of the contract, she asked DCC when she would have to To leave, She was told “Thursday” Hours later, Ms. Gateley received a call from a staff member at the Travelodge informing her that her bed would be canceled on Thursday.

“Ms. Potter was the first to get a call, at 9:05 am on Tuesday morning, she was informed of the termination, told she would have to move, and asked not to tell the others until all the calls had been made.

“Word spread through the hotel and residents began hearing rumors that they too would be asked to leave. Upon hearing the rumors, Ms. Jessica Condren contacted her key worker at DePaul Services, who confirmed that she would have to leave too. she said DCC would get in touch. DCC called Ms. Condren at 12:44 and offered her Coolock or Clontarf. At 4 pm, the hotel manager told Ms. Condren that they would cancel his bed on Thursday and that he would have to remove his belongings from the hotel on Sunday as “there was no storage space available at the hotel.”

“Ms Ciara Cahill received the news of her planned relocation from a key worker and then from DCC. When she asked what would happen if she turned down offers at Coolock and Clontarf, she was told” it could be in Tallaght or on the south side, further from school “.

“The hotel followed up with Ms Cahill, reiterating instructions and referring to an email they had received from DCC, regarding relocations. Similarly, Ms Nikita Maguire was offered a place in Coolock or Clontarf, the hotel went on, to say that Ms Maguire “was booked into Coolock” despite disagreeing with this move.

“We, the residents, request the immediate retraction of DCC / DRHE’s statement. We ask DCC / DRHE to provide a complete record of all communications with residents, the hotel, and any support workers. We are requesting a full apology from DCC / DRHE, and a public correction of the record.

“Finally, we want to say that the hubs are not enough to meet our needs, nor are they a solution to the housing crisis. The rooms at Coolock are smaller than the ones we have here today and some of us have had experiences negatives there and in similar facilities in the past. The spin and carefully curated statistics do not negate our lived experiences, or the human suffering that the state’s failed housing policy has inflicted on thousands of people on this island, just like us. ” .

Dublin Live has contacted DRHE and DCC for an additional statement.