Bad news: the launch of the rover that will look for life on Mars has been postponed

By Brian Adam
After being postponed for the first and second time, the launch of the next rover to explore Mars has been also postponed a third time. The Perseverance rover will take off no earlier than July 30, eight days after the previous set date, agency officials announced on June 30 last.

The reason? “A line of liquid oxygen sensors presented non-nominal data during the tests and additional time is needed for the team to check and evaluate, “NASA officials said in an update. The original Mars 2020 launch window has been extended from 17 July to 11 August. However, the Mars 2020 mission has a little more time to take off than originally thought.

The Earth and the Red Planet align correctly for interplanetary travel only once every 26 months. If the $ 2.7 billion rovers can’t take off this summer, the mission will have to be “frozen” until the autumn of 2022. The same fate has happened to the European-Russian rover ExoMars Rosalind Franklin, who has encountered problems with his parachute system and other problems that could not be resolved in time for the launch in 2020.

Perseverance, now, will land inside the Jezero crater of Mars on February 18, 2021. The six-wheeled robot will look for signs of ancient life in this place that once housed a delta of a lake and river billions of years ago. The rover will also test several new technologies: tools capable of generating oxygen from the thin atmosphere and a small helicopter called Ingenuity.

