Bad news: iPhone 12 with 5G will be more expensive than iPhone 11

It seems increasingly clear that the future range of iPhone 12 will be a drastic change compared to previous generations. The main one, apart from the design, will be 5G connectivity, which will be released in a generalized way. It must be said that, at least on other occasions when 3G-only mobiles coexisted in the market, with the new 4Gs, those in Cupertino never offered an alternative of choice, so this time it is very possible that they will repeat the strategy.

Thus, The new iPhone 12 will be 5G compatible, without the possibility of holding on to other different configurations. But of course, the inclusion of such a component forces Californians to rethink their pricing strategy a lot so as not to go back up a new step, like the one they already imposed on us when they put their brand new iPhone X on sale in 2017.

With all the above on the table, some movements of Apple are understood to lighten the weight of the boxes of their mobiles and, incidentally, their cost, scratching a few euros to avoid raising a new level. Remember that analysts predict smartphones to come without chargers or earpods. Is that only enough to contain prices?

Four different models

What some media do have is in corroborate the line that Apple prepares around its new iPhone 12, with a range consisting of four models: the basic iPhone 12, which will be the device with a 5.4-inch screen, the Max model (equivalent to last year's iPhone 11), the Pro, which increases its screen compared to the iPhone 11 Pro and, finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max that reaches a 6.7-inch screen.

PhoneArena

That will place the future iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max (eye, with OLED screens) as the cheapest Although above the iPhone 11 from last year, which, remember, went on sale in a lower price range than its predecessor, the iPhone XR, which surprised users because it is strange to see Apple taking a step back, about everything when it comes to money.

Having said the above, iPhone 12 with 5.4-inch screen is expected to start selling at a price close to $ 749 that, translated into euros, we can talk about between 809 and 829, that is, the same price range as the iPhone 11. With the same money, we would gain in 5G connectivity, but we would lose screen (5.4 vs. 6.1).

For his part, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max would raise its price to $ 799, that is, about 929 euros (approx.) if we make the conversion so particular that those of Cupertino do. A terminal in that price range would mean paying 100 euros more just for having 5G connectivity and OLED screen and receiving neither charger nor Earpods. What do you think?

