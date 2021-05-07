Ayuso, the muse of Matteo Salvini: the leader of the League proposes “the Madrid model” for Italy

Matteo salvini, leader of the Italian far-right Liga party, one of the formations that make up the current Italian government of unity, has found his muse in Spain: Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid, is the model to follow, according to the far-right leader.

After Ayuso’s victory last Sunday, Salvini was the first European president to congratulate her, through his Twitter account, in a message accompanied by a photo of Ayuso which he considers a “woman of common sense and courage”.

“Congratulations and good work to President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, winner of the Madrid elections, a woman of common sense and courage, who has combined the protection of health, the right to work and freedom,” he wrote.

Complimenti e buon lavoro to the president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, link of the election of Madrid, donna di buonsenso e coraggiosa, who has married tutela della salute, diritto al lavoro e libertà.@IdiazAyuso # Elections4M pic.twitter.com/uFZtYrNlFC – Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) May 4, 2021

This Thursday, in an interview with El País, the Italian politician once again reinforced his consonance with the president of the Community of Madrid. “We are in tune with her [Ayuso] and with the popular from the point of view of reopening, work, social battle and the courage to be a government force. (…) If all the PP were like Ayuso, it would be good news. We like“, He said

Now, Salvini will propose at the next meeting of the Council of Ministers to be adopted “the Madrid model” of openings in the face of restrictions due to the pandemic: “People are not asking for help, but for work, health and freedom. At the Council of Ministers next week, the League will present a petition to reopen: work day, night, indoors, outdoors“he told local media during the inauguration of a new headquarters for his party in Terni, central Italy.

Salvini, one of the staunchest defenders of delay and even of lifting of curfew, which begins at 10 pm in Italy, praised the “Madrid model”, where commercial activities have remained open in recent months and the curfew remains at 11 pm.

“We have seen the model of Madrid, where they voted, so it is also possible to vote in this situation. The president of the center-right and popular has been destroyed, who since June of last year has kept open all commercial activities, bars, restaurants, shops, until eleven o’clock at night, “he said in reference to Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The far-right leader insisted that “you have to reopen, remove limits, closures, restrictions, curfews, always with common sense “.

In Italy there has been a gradual reopening of economic activities and social since last April 26, when cinemas and theaters have reopened after months of closure and restaurants have been able to install their terraces for lunch or dinner, only outdoors.

In addition, the curfew is maintained, which the Government chaired by Mario Draghi, and in which all political formations are integrated except the far-right Brothers of Italy, has announced that it will review only if epidemiological conditions improve.