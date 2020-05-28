HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Avianca takes home Salvadorans, Costa Ricans and Colombians on repatriation flight

By Brian Adam
In a joint effort between governments, embassies, consulates and Avianca, the airline operated a special flight on the Bogotá-San José-El Salvador-Bogotá, Trans-Costa Rican, Salvadoran and Colombian route.. Likewise, mail and cargo corresponding to medicines, hospital equipment, technological equipment, perishables, among others, were transported on the flight.

“It fills us with joy to know that we have been able to be part of the return home of almost 400 travelers from different countries. Our commitment is to continue working in an articulated manner with the authorities, embassies and consulates so that people who need to return to their countries can do so, always counting on the warmth of our customer service, as well as the biosecurity measures necessary to protect our crews and our clients on return trips ”, David Alemán, General Director of Avianca for Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

It is important to highlight that all these flights are carried out after hard coordination work with the competent authorities and are operated under strict biosecurity protocols, following the recommendations of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Health Organization.

