Avianca brings more than 7,500 people back home on more than 100 repatriation flights

By Brian Adam
The airline has made repatriation flights to countries such as: Colombia, Ecuador, England, Germany, Spain, the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Panama, among others.

Bogotá – Toronto – Bogotá.

The flights have been made on modern Boeing 787 aircraft to destinations in Mexico, the United States and Europe, and on Airbus 320 to destinations in Central and South America.

It is important to highlight that all these flights are carried out after hard coordination work with the competent authorities and are operated under strict biosecurity protocols, following the recommendations of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Health Organization.

Logistics sector facing the Covid-19

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Thanks to thousands of logistics companies, the medical supplies and essential food to combat the pandemic continue to go where they are needed. How...
Read more

The ASTI is pleased to recommend to its members to work on the proposed Leaving Certificate marking system this year.

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The ASTI Association of Secondary Teachers has recommended that their members should work on the proposed marking system for the Leaving Certificate this year. Covid...
Read more

International cooperation: cornerstone for the recovery of world trade

Economy Brian Adam - 0
International cooperation and regional integration will be necessary to combat the wave of the pandemic. The specialists highlighted that this sector has suffered disruptions...
Read more

The IRFU has warned of the viability of professional rugby

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Chief Executive of the Irish Rugby Association, the IRFU, Philip Browne, has said that there are big questions about the viability of professional...
Read more

What should a company take into account to face the new normal?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Organizations will have to adapt to the new business environment and transform to grow. What should a company take into account to face the new...
Read more

Honduras: Government will invest US $ 55 million loan from the World Bank

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The funds will be managed by the Rural Competitiveness Program, ComRural. President Juan Orlando Hernández announced today that in the coming months, financing from...
Read more
