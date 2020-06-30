AutoZen, an alternative to Android Auto that avoids distractions in the car

AutoZen is a new application that seeks to be the replacement for Android Auto, especially for those users who do not have the vehicle operating system in their car. AutoZone is a complete, customizable app, it works much like Android Auto and Allows you to use vital smartphone actions without taking your eyes off the road.

Google introduced Android Auto in 2014 as a comfortable and safe way to use certain functions of the mobile phone in the car, all from the vehicle console while it was connected to the smartphone. Then the independent app was enabled so that anyone could use Android Auto without the need for their car to be compatible with the operating system for connected vehicles. But what if you want to use your mobile in the car without the official Google app? There are other ways, like the new AutoZen alternative.

AutoZen, a highly customizable car app

The app we are talking about is a new creation and is still in development. This does not imply that its operation is doubtful since, according to our tests, the performance of AutoZen is as expected. Reliable, works well, with a certain amount of customization and with an aesthetic that closely resembles that of Android Auto, all to avoid any kind of distraction while driving.

AutoZen offers a dark or light interface (to choose) with a minimalist style, special attention to GPS navigation offers all the essential control buttons for the basics while driving and these buttons have a large size so that they are not only easy to visualize, but also simple when it comes to pressing.

The app avoids distractions while offering direct control over top apps; how are the phone (you have your own marker), multimedia playback (it is compatible with Spotify, for example) and messages. Plus, AutoZen can read notifications out loud, offers voice control, and even an auto-reply with messages to warn you that you are driving.

AutoZen is a kind of launcher that can be placed in this way, as an interface for launching apps. Of course, this option is paid, as well as some advanced functions (return to AutoZen after using a third-party app, automatically play music when connecting the mobile to the car or activate the do not disturb mode, for example). The ‘premium’ service is available as an annual subscription (5.99 euros), biannual (3.59 euros) and for life (17.99 euros). Yes, no need to pay to use most of the application. And it currently has no ads.

The application can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store, AutoZen is in Spanish and works correctly. It is worth checking out.